Spartans rally past Iowa City West to reach Region 7 finals

After watching Pleasant Valley's baseball team dodge an upset bid on Friday night, the Spartan softball squad was prepared for anything in its postseason opener.

As it turned out, the PV softball nine had to fend off an upset-minded foe of its own.

Halfway through Saturday's Iowa Class 5A Region 7 semifinal matchup, the Iowa City West held a two-run lead on the Spartans.

However, freshman right fielder Addison Ohda's two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning turned the tide for the Spartans, who broke the tie in the last of the sixth and held on for a 3-2 victory at the PVHS diamond.

With two outs, Ohda lashed an Alina Davis offering to left-center field to score Bella Chamberlin and Jessie Clemons and make it a brand-new ballgame.

"I think it swung the momentum to our side," Ohda (2-for-3) said. "Now, the game's tied up and we're back in it, and we felt like we had a better chance of winning. We didn't take them lightly; we knew we had to come out hard and play the way we usually play."

Two innings later, Pleasant Valley (25-12) broke the tie. After Kasey Kane doubled to open the bottom of the sixth, Chamberlin came in to run for her and took third on a single by Clemons.

"I wanted to start us off right," said Kane. "I wanted to hit it hard and hit it on the ground, and at least get a runner on and in scoring position."

A subsequent passed ball enabled Chamberlin to race in with the tying run, and PV sophomore pitcher Miah Townsend left the tying and go-ahead runs stranded in the top of the seventh as she finished the game with her sixth strikeout.

"We came in expecting that nothing was going to be handed to us," said Townsend (15-4). "We worked everything based on what we knew about them, and we knew we needed to come ready to fight. Nothing was going to be easy."

Indeed, the Trojans (8-31) drove that point home with a two-run third inning to take an early lead. After Cameron Hopkins scored on an error, Maddie Caylor singled in Ella Nelson to give Iowa City West the early edge.

In the top of the fourth, West got a pair of runners on with two outs, but Townsend was able to put out that fire.

"Obviously, when they get more at-bats, they're going to see what I'm throwing," Townsend said. "It was important for me to make the right adjustments."

In addition to the pitching of Townsend and Ohda's timely hitting, the Spartans also got a solid defensive performance headlined by Clemons at shortstop.

She recorded six assists to go with one putout. In the top of the fourth, Clemons had a hand in all three outs.

"Everyone contributes and plays an important role on our team," said Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara. "Iowa City West brought their 'A' game, but we don't have anything to lose, either. We're leaving it all on the field."

After living by the old postseason axiom of "survive and advance," the Spartans are rewarded with a second regional game on their home diamond.

Up next for PV is Cedar Rapids Prairie (23-17), which edged Dubuque Hempstead 4-3 to set up Tuesday's 7 p.m. Region 7 championship showdown.

"It's going to be a big boost," Ohda said of playing at home one more time. "We're familiar with the field, and it's going to be a better atmosphere."