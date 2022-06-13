 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL | PLEASANT VALLEY 5-11, ASSUMPTION 4-4

Spartans register 24 hits in twinbill sweep of No. 1 Knights

  Updated
  • 0
PV logo

The grade levels suggest Pleasant Valley High School’s softball team is very young. Its approach in the batter’s box Monday night resembled a disciplined, seasoned squad.

Class 5A eighth-ranked PV came to the St. Vincent Athletic Complex and walloped 24 hits over two games to sweep a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader over 3A top-ranked Assumption, 5-4 and 11-4.

“I’ve never seen an entire batting order with that good of an approach against our pitching staff,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “They did an outstanding job hitting.”

The Spartans (10-5, 6-2 MAC) were never retired in order in any inning of the doubleheader.

Every spot in the lineup made some type of contribution.

Leadoff hitter Jessie Clemons had four hits and three RBIs in the two games. No. 3 hitter Kasey Kane roped two triples and a double. Cleanup hitter Avery Menke had three hits and five RBIs. No. 9 hitter Reagan Hassel collected four hits and knocked in two.

“The beginning of the season, we didn’t have confidence in ourselves,” Kane said. “Tonight, we had more energy and that brought more hits and runs.

“We really made contact with the ball.”

PV started the conference season with a pair of losses to Muscatine. Since then, it has regrouped with six league victories.

The Spartans don’t have a senior in their lineup right now. They only have three juniors.

“Everybody noticed we had a bunch of people that left after last year and underestimated the amount of talent we had coming in and the experience those players got from watching us last year,” Hassel said.

“We’ve definitely made closer connections, done some team bonding and that has helped us grow closer in the last few weeks.”

PV had a dozen hits against Assumption ace Bella Nigey in the opener and never trailed. It followed with 12 more hits in the nightcap.

After squandering a 3-0 cushion in Game 2, PV bounced back with two runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to pull away.

“They wanted to play tonight,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “They’ve been working hard and they earned those two wins.

“They’re the ones that do this, they are the ones finding a way to make this better. To hear them talk, that’s the growth mindset I’m seeing. I like where things are headed.”

Miah Townsend pitched a complete game in the opener. Kaitlyn Merkel and Katelyn Kiefer shared pitching duties in Game 2 for the Spartans.

“It was pretty clear we were all pretty young at the beginning of the year,” Kane said. “We didn’t have that connection and we’re not all best friends. On the field, we’ve gotten closer and built more of a relationship between our teammates. We’re connecting more.”

Assumption, meanwhile, finds itself in an unfamiliar position under Ferrill.

The Knights (9-5, 1-5) have dropped five straight conference games. They’ll likely lose their No. 1 ranking later this week and are pretty much out of the mix for the league title.

The bigger concern for Ferrill is the mentality of his team.

“We’ve lost more in a week than we did in a three-year stretch at times,” Ferrill said. “One thing we don’t know how to do is lose, so they’re feeling a little sorry for themselves right now. We’ll see how we respond.

“Graduating nine (seniors), we knew we were going to have a lot of work to do. I thought we’d be very competitive with our pitching, but right now the pitching isn’t there. We’re having to get more hitting than I thought we’d need at this point.”

