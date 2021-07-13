Spartans slam their way past Wildcats

“When you have an inning like that, it helps everyone in the dugout,” Drish said. “Everyone on the field becomes less nervous.”

It broke North's spirit.

Playing in its first regional final in 22 years, the Wildcats (26-14) mustered only one hit off Drish.

“We played them tight early in the year and felt good coming into this,” North coach Doug Beasley said, “but we couldn’t get anything going offensively, and they kept the pressure on us defensively.”

McKenna Rebarcak had the lone hit for North, which never had a runner reach scoring position in the contest.

Still, it was quite a season for a North program with nine seniors. The Wildcats were state-ranked at one point this summer.

“We talked a lot about changing the culture, building something at North and these kids bought in,” Beasley said. “They set a really good foundation for what we want to do in the future.

“It is tough to say goodbye to nine of them, ones I’ve worked with since they were 8 and 9 years old. This group has set the bar for others to push toward.”

PV, meanwhile, keeps motoring on.