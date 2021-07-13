Spartans slam their way past Wildcats

The Pleasant Valley High School softball team has a knack for finding an extra gear late in the season.
Often times, the difference between the Spartan squad fans witness in late May and early June to the one in mid-July is substantial.
Once again, coach Jose Lara’s program is rounding into form at the right time.
Fueled by an eight-run third inning, one in which 12 hitters came to the plate, Class 5A fifth-ranked PV secured its sixth state tournament trip in eight seasons Tuesday night with a 10-0 rout over Davenport North in five innings at the Spartan Complex.
“I really felt like the end of June was the turning point for us,” said Mara McClimon, who smacked a grand slam and knocked in five runs. “We started to connect with each other and string bats together and bring each other up even after mistakes.
“We’ve come a long way.”
With No. 1 Muscatine, No. 3 Johnston and No. 4 Indianola all losing regional finals Tuesday, PV (33-7) will be the second seed at next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge. The Spartans open against 12th-ranked Southeast Polk at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Rogers Sports Complex.
PV sputtered early in the season. It was swept by Muscatine and Assumption. It dropped a non-conference game to Urbandale.
Since June 21, the Spartans have reeled off 18 wins in their last 19 games.
“The offense was pretty hot, but our defense was still finding its way and pitchers were finding their way early in the season,” Lara said. “We really struggled pitching the ball.
“But now, the sticks got a little bit colder. However, the defense and pitching are better. You give us a couple runs right now, I think we’re going to hold some teams down.”
One inning completely turned the tide Tuesday.
No. 9 hitter Jessie Clemons laced a single to lead off the bottom of the third. Emily Wood and Sophia Lindquist followed with infield singles. After Addie Menke reached on a fielder’s choice, Kaitlyn Drish and Avery Menke collected singles.
Already leading 4-0 and with the bases loaded, McClimon delivered the knockout punch. She took Cristal Baker’s riseball over the fence in left-center for a grand slam.
“This whole year I’ve struggled with the riseball,” McClimon said. “I just focused on keeping my hands in and swinging as hard as I could there.
“Once we started to connect hits and string them together, it was very easy for us to feed off the energy. I was so pumped to hit."
Any jitters were gone.
“When you have an inning like that, it helps everyone in the dugout,” Drish said. “Everyone on the field becomes less nervous.”
It broke North's spirit.
Playing in its first regional final in 22 years, the Wildcats (26-14) mustered only one hit off Drish.
“We played them tight early in the year and felt good coming into this,” North coach Doug Beasley said, “but we couldn’t get anything going offensively, and they kept the pressure on us defensively.”
McKenna Rebarcak had the lone hit for North, which never had a runner reach scoring position in the contest.
Still, it was quite a season for a North program with nine seniors. The Wildcats were state-ranked at one point this summer.
“We talked a lot about changing the culture, building something at North and these kids bought in,” Beasley said. “They set a really good foundation for what we want to do in the future.
“It is tough to say goodbye to nine of them, ones I’ve worked with since they were 8 and 9 years old. This group has set the bar for others to push toward.”
PV, meanwhile, keeps motoring on.
The Spartans finished with 13 hits. Drish was 3-for-3 while the six through nine spots in the order combined for eight hits in 11 at-bats.
“We definitely know we’re making so many improvements,” Wood said. “These past few games, we’ve really played well defensively and we’re hitting the ball really aggressively.”
Now, PV sets its sights on a third state championship in five seasons.
“We have endless possibilities up there,” Wood said. “We just want to go up there, play hard and play the way we know how to. If we do that, good things can happen.”