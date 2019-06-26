After going 4-8 over its last 12 games, Jose Lara wanted his Pleasant Valley softball team to have fun Wednesday night.
Winning in blowout fashion made having fun easy.
Ignited by Carli Spelhaug at the plate, Christin Hartman pitching out of jams and the long ball, the Class 5A ninth-ranked Spartans got back on track with a 14-1, 9-3 Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over 13th-ranked Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School.
“We want to come out here and give everybody a good time,” Lara said. “We want to compete. The girls were ready to have fun.”
It’s PV’s (17-10, 8-4 MAC) first conference sweep since June 3 and the first time they’ve swept a team in the top-five in the MAC this season. It also puts them in solo fourth place with six games to go.
“It’s a big confidence boost for us as we get closer and closer to regionals,” Hartman said, “and it’s always nice to beat our rivals.”
Spelhaug, an Iowa State recruit, ended the twinbill with six hits, seven RBIs and six runs scored. She went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in the opener.
Mother Nature impeded on Monday, the initial date the two rivals were scheduled to play, allowing Spelhaug to go into the cage to work on her swing.
It worked.
“We were focusing on top-half of ball because when you find top-half, good things will happen,” Spelhaug said. “I was locked in all night.”
With Emily Wood fully healthy after a shoulder injury, and back in the top spot in the lineup, the Spartans clicked on all cylinders.
They scored four runs on four hits, the big one a 2-run home run by Peggy Klingler, in the third to lead 4-0. Two innings later, the floodgates opened.
Nine runs crossed the plate on nine hits and three long balls to break the game open and up the advantage to 14-1.
Spelhaug, Jessi Meyer and Kaitlyn Drish went over the fence in the frame.
“The girls are very happy that Emily is back, they know how important she is to us,” Lara said. “The long ball, the big hits are exciting, but we’re dangerous all-around.”
Sophia Lindquist, who notched her third win of the season in Game 1, had four hits at the plate. Wood had three singles and Bell Luebken drove in three. Meyer and Klingler each had a pair of hits and an RBI.
“The long ball hasn’t been a huge factor for this team,” Spelhaug said. “If we stayed locked in, we were going to end up finding that long ball, and that was a huge part of the reason why we won tonight.”
Bettendorf (16-10, 7-5) had plenty of chances in the nightcap.
It stranded two runners on base in five innings and came away scoreless each time against Hartman.
The junior right-hander threw 117 pitches to earn her seventh win of the season.
“Really lock in and focus on making my pitches and having a clear mind,” Hartman said. “I had a better approach, just being used to being in that situation, I was more ready for it.”
Bulldogs head coach Bob Matthys attributed the losses to having a week off from playing. Coming in, his team had won 11 of their last 12 games.
“We did not play our game tonight,” Matthys said. “It affected us. They came out and punched us in the mouth. We hit some balls that were really hard, we hit it right at people and they didn’t.”
The Spartans used small ball to complete the sweep.
PV struck for three runs in the first on a pair of RBI singles and a SAC bunt. It scored again in the third and Spelhaug had a hand in all three runs in the fourth, driving in two on a triple and scoring on a wild pitch.
The Spartans faced four different pitchers in the doubleheader. They had success against all of them.
“Hitting off our own pitchers helps us a lot with that,” Spelhaug said. “All four of them are different as well, so having that experience has helped us throughout the season making those quick adjustments.”
Lindquist, Spelhaug and Meyer each drove in two runs in the second game.
Sophia DelVecchio launched a solo home run in both games for the Bulldogs, and Anna Forari drove in a run in the seventh of Game 2. Forari and Emma Dennison each had two hits in the nightcap.
The two rivals will meet again in the Class 5A, Region 8 semifinals for the right to play for a regional championship.
“They don’t know good we can be,” Matthys said. “They caught us at the right time. We’re a heckuva lot better team than we showed today.”