Spartans thump Falcons to collect sixth straight win

Kylee held the Spartans in check early, but PV erupted in the middle innings. Kaitlyn Drish and Bell Luebken laced doubles to start the surge, followed by run-scoring hits from Reagan Hassel and Jessi Meyer along with a two-run triple from Wood.

"Our kids are making adjustments at the plate," Lara said. "That's all I can ask for. If we start a game slow, can you make that adjustment to start putting pressure on the opponent? We put the barrel on the ball and came out ahead today."

It was more than enough for Sophia Lindquist and Christin Hartman. Lindquist limited the Falcons (15-5) to one run and five hits over five innings before Hartman finished up.

Lara is not calling pitches this season. He has turned that responsibility over to assistant coach Allie Thiessen.

"I really enjoyed doing that part of the game," Lara said, "but this gives me an opportunity to see everything else. It used to pull me away from certain areas and I didn't like feeling that."

Lindquist and Hartman aren't strikeout pitchers. PV realizes if a deep postseason run is in store, its defense has to be crisp. The Spartans prevailed despite three errors.

"We have to make those simple plays," Luebken said.