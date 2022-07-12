Spartans trip up Hawks, headed back to familiar July spot

About two months ago, Jose Lara used the word rebuild to describe his Pleasant Valley High School softball team.

The Spartans lost a slew of talented seniors from a state tournament team and their only senior on the roster, Mara McClimon, started the season sidelined with injury.

Forget a rebuild. It turned out to be a reload.

Despite some lumps at the outset of the season, Class 5A 10th-ranked PV is going to finish its season in a familiar spot — the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

After a timid start offensively Tuesday night, PV scored three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to upend unranked Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3 in a regional final at the PV Complex. It will be the Spartans’ seventh state tournament appearance in nine seasons.

“We’ve grown so much since the beginning of the season,” sophomore Mary Paige Withers said. “Despite losing our seniors, they left a goal in mind. We worked really hard and made it happen.”

PV will face Mississippi Athletic Conference co-champion and third-ranked Muscatine in a state quarterfinal next Monday at 12:30 p.m. The Muskies beat the Spartans three times this season, but the last meeting was 1-0 in nine innings at the Fort Dodge tournament in mid-June.

“We’re definitely the underdog,” shortstop Jessie Clemons said, “but every girl on this team loves that, especially since we’re so young. There is not an insurmountable amount of pressure on us because I don’t think anybody was expecting us to make it to state this year.”

Lara’s team has continually progressed throughout the season. After losing a pair of one-run games to Bettendorf in late June, PV has won nine of its last 10 contests.

Other than a solo home run from Jensyn Jones and a little bit of turbulence in the sixth inning, PV pitcher Miah Townsend held Prairie (23-18) in check. Townsend yielded five hits and walked only one in a complete-game performance.

Townsend said her outing was much better than in June when PV tripped up Prairie 9-5 in Iowa City.

“I wasn’t happy with my performance the first time around,” she said. “I think I showed up tonight and my defense around me was on. When everything works together, that’s when we have our success.”

PV sputtered to string much together offensively in the first four innings. It opened up in the fifth.

Reagan Hassel ripped a ball off the top of the fence in left-center for a double, Clemons poked a single to left and Withers provided the go-ahead run with a run-scoring single.

Addison Ohda followed with a single to plate Clemons and McClimon had a sacrifice fly to make it a three-run inning and a 4-1 cushion.

“We were a little timid at first, a little nervous,” Withers said. “But once it clicked for all of us, it really clicked.”

A varsity reserve a season ago, Withers was in the middle of it all. She was 3-for-4, scored two runs and knocked in two runs.

“(Mary Paige) has come a long way,” Lara said. “That kid has really grown and is so strong. I can’t wait to see her as a junior or senior because I don’t think she realizes how strong she is.”

Prairie answered PV’s three-run fifth with two runs in the sixth. The Spartans immediately countered.

Ava Crowley registered a single and Ashley Hansen reached on an error. Clemons and Withers came through again with run-scoring hits against Prairie reliever Tatum Goerdt.

“Whenever you go through the lineup a couple times, you start making adjustments,” Lara said. “We’ve got to get better at making adjustments right away.

“The girls are so used to their tendencies and what they’re old. Once they start listening and making adjustments we’re asking them to make, you’re going to see results.”

The Spartans finished with nine hits. Ohda and Clemons each had two.

“We made the necessary adjustments in the batter’s box,” Clemons said. “The girls on the bench really gave us good energy in the dugout and that helped a lot.”

Townsend set the Hawks down in the order in the seventh to set off the celebration.

A team, which had plenty of unknowns at the start of the season, is one of eight standing in 5A.

“(Jose) was a big part of it, making sure to push us as hard as we can be pushed,” Clemons said. “All the girls bought into it. Our theme is ‘Trust,’ and everybody on our team did that.

“We want to make our alumni proud, and a lot of girls hold that on their shoulders. It gives them the motivation to keep going.”