Spartans use big second inning to roll past Wildcats

They can beat you with small ball. They can beat you with power. They can beat you with speed.
Right now, opponents are having quite a challenge in slowing down the Pleasant Valley softball team’s offense.
Spurred by a six-run second inning, Class 5A ninth-ranked PV moved a step closer to the state tournament Saturday night with an 11-1 rout over Davenport North in six innings in a regional semifinal at the PV Complex.
“We’re just really good at supporting each other out there,” third baseman Carly Lundry said. “When we get momentum, we keep it going really nicely.”
PV (16-6) hosts Davenport West, a 3-2 winner over 11th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead, in the regional final Tuesday night.
Lundry said the Spartans have been eager for this opportunity since last year’s seesaw, last-inning loss to Johnston in the regional final.
“We remember the feeling of losing last year,” she stated. “It stays with all of us, and we’re not going to let it happen again no matter who our opponent is (Tuesday). We’ve got the same mindset going into each game.”
The Spartans are an offensive juggernaut at the moment.
Winners of eight straight, PV is averaging nearly 11 runs per game in that span. Coach Jose Lara’s team is doing it with big innings. They had a six-run fourth inning against Louisa-Muscatine last weekend and an eight-run frame versus fifth-ranked Iowa City High on Tuesday.
It was the second inning that sealed North's fate.
PV pieced together six runs on six hits and sent 11 hitters to the plate in breaking a 1-1 tie. No. 9 hitter Jessie Clemons had a two-run single, followed by an RBI single from Emily Wood, a sacrifice fly from Sophia Lindquist and a mammoth home run from Peggy Klingler.
“Our dugout and staying loud is a big reason for those innings,” Klingler said. “One of our big goals is stay loud in the dugout. The game is more mental than physical. If we can stay up in the dugout and keep our motivation and energy up, good things are going to happen.”
The Spartans finished with a dozen hits in the game. Wood, Klingler, Lundry, Kaitlyn Drish, Addie Menke and Clemons each had two.
“We’re really focusing in right now and not just going through the motions,” Lara said. “We’re making sure we’re learning from each situation we’re in. The in-game adjustments and being ready to hit have been our main focus.
“Things are looking good right now. I think we’re in a good place.”
The Spartans run-ruled the Falcons twice during the regular season, but West has won seven of its last 10 games and pulled out one-run victories over Davenport Central and Hempstead in the last week.
“We can’t worry about who we’re playing,” Lara said. “We have to come out and be relentless and just be fearless.”
For North, it marked the end of an 8-13 season. Conversely, it was the big innings that prevented North from notching several more victories this year.
“We’ve got to learn to slow the game down,” North coach Doug Beasley said. “When things start to spin, we’ve got to become better, coaches and players. We’ve got to get it under control, regroup and come back.
“Defense was going to be key for us this year. If we can defend, we can play with teams. We probably gave PV an extra two innings of at-bats tonight. That makes it tough.”
North graduates two seniors in catcher Hannah Healey and first baseman Molly Freeman. The rest of the team is slated to be back.
“We’ve got a good nucleus,” Beasley said. “We return all of our pitching, so if we commit to some things in the offseason, I’m excited about what the future holds for us.”
