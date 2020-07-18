Spartans use big second inning to roll past Wildcats

It was the second inning that sealed North's fate.

PV pieced together six runs on six hits and sent 11 hitters to the plate in breaking a 1-1 tie. No. 9 hitter Jessie Clemons had a two-run single, followed by an RBI single from Emily Wood, a sacrifice fly from Sophia Lindquist and a mammoth home run from Peggy Klingler.

“Our dugout and staying loud is a big reason for those innings,” Klingler said. “One of our big goals is stay loud in the dugout. The game is more mental than physical. If we can stay up in the dugout and keep our motivation and energy up, good things are going to happen.”

The Spartans finished with a dozen hits in the game. Wood, Klingler, Lundry, Kaitlyn Drish, Addie Menke and Clemons each had two.

“We’re really focusing in right now and not just going through the motions,” Lara said. “We’re making sure we’re learning from each situation we’re in. The in-game adjustments and being ready to hit have been our main focus.

“Things are looking good right now. I think we’re in a good place.”

The Spartans run-ruled the Falcons twice during the regular season, but West has won seven of its last 10 games and pulled out one-run victories over Davenport Central and Hempstead in the last week.