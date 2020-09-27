Spartans' Wood will join MAC-flavored Iowa State softball roster

"From everyone I’ve talked to about the coaches there, I’ve gotten good feedback," Wood said. "They are very genuine and going to be very honest with you. That was very important to me.

“After the conversations I had with (Pinkerton), it solidified my decision that this would be a really good place for me to spend the next four years of my life.”

Wood, a southpaw, has been a dynamic playmaker for the Spartans.

Batting leadoff or second in the order for most of her career, she has more than 200 hits, 173 runs, 21 triples, 105 RBIs and nearly 100 stolen bases for her career.

Even though Wood played numerous other sports growing up, including volleyball where she’s been a four-year starter and track where she’s competed at multiple state meets, softball is her passion.

“I love going to practices, love going to games,” she said. “It was my dream since I basically was 7 years old to go somewhere and play at a higher level.”

Wood took a visit to Minnesota last January. She also considered Drake, Michigan State and Division II Minnesota State-Mankato.

“I wanted something close to my sister and that was a good fit academically,” Wood said.