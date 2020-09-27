Spartans' Wood will join MAC-flavored Iowa State softball roster

The 2021-22 Iowa State softball roster is turning into a Mississippi Athletic Conference reunion.
Already with four players from the MAC in their program, the Cyclones are adding two more next season.
Emily Wood, a starter in Pleasant Valley’s outfield since her eighth-grade season, gave coach Jamie Pinkerton and Iowa State a verbal commitment during a Zoom call Friday. Wood joins Assumption all-state infielder Olivia Wardlow as part of the Cyclones’ 2021 recruiting class.
It will be an opportunity for Wood to reunite with PV graduates Ellie and Carli Spelhaug. They teamed for back-to-back Class 5A state softball championships in 2017-18. Assumption alum Lea Nelson and Burlington grad Makaylin Powers also are in Iowa State’s softball program.
“(The Spelhaugs) were definitely part of my decision,” Wood said. “I’m not only good friends with them, but I like them as teammates. Both are very good leaders and great players. It’ll be really exciting to play with them again.”
After on-and-off conversations with Carli Spelhaug about recruiting, Carli passed Wood’s name on to the Iowa State coaching staff. For a little more than a month, Wood has had discussions with Pinkerton.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Wood from taking any official visits the past several months. Her decision was based on information she gathered from the Spelhaugs, an online tour of the campus and the coaches.
"From everyone I’ve talked to about the coaches there, I’ve gotten good feedback," Wood said. "They are very genuine and going to be very honest with you. That was very important to me.
“After the conversations I had with (Pinkerton), it solidified my decision that this would be a really good place for me to spend the next four years of my life.”
Wood, a southpaw, has been a dynamic playmaker for the Spartans.
Batting leadoff or second in the order for most of her career, she has more than 200 hits, 173 runs, 21 triples, 105 RBIs and nearly 100 stolen bases for her career.
Even though Wood played numerous other sports growing up, including volleyball where she’s been a four-year starter and track where she’s competed at multiple state meets, softball is her passion.
“I love going to practices, love going to games,” she said. “It was my dream since I basically was 7 years old to go somewhere and play at a higher level.”
Wood took a visit to Minnesota last January. She also considered Drake, Michigan State and Division II Minnesota State-Mankato.
“I wanted something close to my sister and that was a good fit academically,” Wood said.
Wood grew up going to Hawkeye games but never considered herself a diehard fan. Her sister, Kelsey, attends school at Iowa.
“We’re a house divided now,” Wood said.
Wood didn’t own any Cyclone apparel until recently.
“I went out and bought a T-shirt for my Twitter picture (to announce her commitment),” she said.
Wood plans to study kinesiology, with a focus on physical therapy.
The flexibility the major provides, along with the competition she’ll face in the Big 12, were major selling points.
“To travel and play the Texas teams that really stood out to me,” Wood said.
Wood takes hitting lessons twice a week. She wants to ramp up her intensity in the weight room during the next year to build up muscle to be ready to compete for a starting position at the college level.
Once track and field ends next spring, she’ll shift her focus from three and four sports to just softball.
“I’ve enjoyed all those sports, but I’m kind of excited because right now I’m playing softball and doing another sport at the same time,” Wood said. “I’m not able to go all in on softball.
"So to finally have one sport I can concentrate on, I’m going to improve as much as I can.”
