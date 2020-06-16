Speedy Roberts powers North to season-opening sweep

Yanna Roberts did about anything she wanted on the softball diamond Tuesday night for Davenport North.
She smacked the ball into both outfield gaps for extra-base hits. She crossed home plate five times. She registered a bunt single. She stole two bases on one pitch. She was flawless in center field.
The junior leadoff hitter had three hits in each game to spark the Wildcats to a 14-4 and 4-3 sweep over Class 4A 15th-ranked Central DeWitt at North High School.
“She’s a game-changer,” North coach Doug Beasley said. “It is fun to watch her when she’s in the zone like she was tonight. I thought she was seeing the ball well and making good, solid contact.
“She really has the ability to do a lot of different things, with the bat and on the bases. It is fun to watch.”
Two years removed from a right knee injury that sidelined Roberts for her entire freshman season, the left-handed hitter batted .505 and was third team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association last season.
Roberts continues to progress.
“Coming back from my injury, it made me a lot stronger and better,” she said. “I’m just trying to keep the same mentality this season and keep pushing to do the best that I can.”
In the opener, Roberts had a first-inning double that led to a run. She followed with a bases-clearing triple to highlight a five-run second inning.
The Wildcats scored in all six frames and finished with a dozen hits in the opener, including a two-run homer from winning pitcher Morgan Newmyer. Layla Muhammad drove in five runs.
“The energy level was very high that first game, and that’s to be expected after being quarantined,” said Beasley, who was making his head coaching debut with the Wildcats. “We fed off that.”
Despite some shaky moments defensively in the nightcap, North prevailed.
With the game knotted at two in the fifth, Roberts led off with a bunt single. She swiped second and then took third when the pitcher put her head down walking back to the circle.
“I just try and take advantage of any team that is kind of slacking a little bit,” Roberts said. “If they’re not watching me, I’m going to take the next base if I can.”
Muhammad drove her in with a ground out. North added an insurance run in the sixth on Maya Beasley’s two-out single to right field.
Cristal Baker tossed a complete game for the Wildcats, who have their entire squad back from last year's 12-20 season.
“I told coach (Beasley) in-between games they’ve turned the corner and they’ve changed the culture,” Sabers coach Lee Swanson said. “It is a different program now.”
North was pegged to finish seventh in the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason poll by the coaches.
“Everyone is going to be surprised what we’re going to bring this season,” Roberts said. “This team is very capable of a lot of different things.”
Hannah Palzkill had three hits in the opener and Alyssa Eden registered two in the nightcap for the Sabers (1-3).
Swanson felt his team was fatigued. The Sabers split a doubleheader less than 24 hours earlier against Marion.
“Our pitching staff is young, and we’ve got to let them grow a little bit,” Swanson said. “Our goal is to be better at the end of the year, and I think we will."
