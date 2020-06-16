Speedy Roberts powers North to season-opening sweep

Yanna Roberts did about anything she wanted on the softball diamond Tuesday night for Davenport North.

She smacked the ball into both outfield gaps for extra-base hits. She crossed home plate five times. She registered a bunt single. She stole two bases on one pitch. She was flawless in center field.

The junior leadoff hitter had three hits in each game to spark the Wildcats to a 14-4 and 4-3 sweep over Class 4A 15th-ranked Central DeWitt at North High School.

“She’s a game-changer,” North coach Doug Beasley said. “It is fun to watch her when she’s in the zone like she was tonight. I thought she was seeing the ball well and making good, solid contact.

“She really has the ability to do a lot of different things, with the bat and on the bases. It is fun to watch.”

Two years removed from a right knee injury that sidelined Roberts for her entire freshman season, the left-handed hitter batted .505 and was third team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association last season.

Roberts continues to progress.