Ellie Spelhaug made a bold statement about her younger sister Carli.
“She’s the best leadoff in the state,” the older Spelhaug said.
Against North Scott on a warm Thursday evening, Carli Spelhaug sure played the part.
The junior second basemen went a combined 4-for-5 with five runs scored, a leadoff home run and three stolen bases that got the Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley offense rolling in a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over the Class 4A 11th-ranked Lancers. The Spartans won the opener 11-1 and took the nightcap 2-0.
“She’s been our battery, our ignition starter,” Spartans head coach Jose Lara said of Carli Spelhaug. “There’s no doubt in my mind she’s one of the most impactful players on this team.”
That role of energizer was in full effect one pitch into the doubleheader.
Carli Spelhaug jumped on the first fastball thrown by North Scott starter Kendal Newman to center field, giving PV (10-5, 7-1) a quick 1-0 lead.
“It really gets our offense going, and the intensity is high,” Carli said.
What followed was the third highest scoring output of the season by the Spartans.
Ellie Spelhaug launched two homers and Emily Wood also hit one over the fence as six players drove in runs for PV, including a five-run fourth inning to balloon its lead to 10-0.
The four home runs in the opener are the most the Spartans have had in one game this season.
“I know every single girl in that lineup is capable of going yard,” Lara said. “They’re working on line drives, being a line drive hitting team.
“Home runs will come.”
Ellie Spelhaug, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in Game 1, gave up a walk to the first batter she faced but the senior settled in and retired 14 of the last 16 batters.
“I had to remind myself to get my hip open to let my arm get through,” she said. “Once I did that, I was throwing decently well.”
Carli continued her stellar play in the nightcap.
The lone runs scored were by PV’s leadoff hitter. After getting on base on a walk in the first and a base hit in the third, she stole second twice to set up Alexia Lara and Ellie Spelhaug with RBI triples.
“It’s super huge, just being able to put myself in scoring position,” Carli Spelhaug said. “It really gives them a spark having a runner on second and we can really use that when I steal.”
Both Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara pitched complete games while each allowing just two hits and the Spartans defense committed zero errors.
Knowing her squad was facing one of the better 1-2 pitching duos in the state, PV grad and Lancer head coach Holly Hoelting isn’t concerned about the lack of offense.
“I don’t think we had our best performance tonight, but we were still in the game,” she said. “There’s more to come from our hitters.”
Ryann Cheek went the distance for North Scott (11-4, 4-4) in Game 2, striking out seven batters.
The Lancers had a chance to tie the second game with one out in the seventh, but Lara got a pop out and a grounder to complete the sweep and snap North Scott’s six-game winning streak and push PV’s streak to four games.