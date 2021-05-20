Split leaves Alleman, Geneseo further behind in Big 6 baseball standings

GENESEO — Winners of three straight, the Alleman baseball team came to Geneseo Thursday evening looking to add two more notches to that winning streak and keep the pressure on Galesburg in the Western Big 6 race.
At the same time, Geneseo was looking not to lose any more ground and keep its slim conference hopes alive with just over a week remaining in the regular season.
As it turned out, each team left Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field a little further behind in the Big 6 standings. After being shut out 3-0 in Thursday's opener, the Pioneers rallied to split the doubleheader with a 6-5 victory in the second game.
"We decided after the first game that we've got five conference games left, plus the postseason is less than two weeks away," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "In the postseason, it's win or go home; you have to have that mentality.
"We decided we had to start having a postseason mentality in the second game, and the kids responded to that."
But with the first-place Silver Streaks (15-6) winning a pair of close games at United Township Thursday, sweeping the Panthers 4-3 and 3-0 to move to 8-2 in the Big 6, Alleman's (12-7-1) first-game setback resulted in it losing ground in the league race after entering Thursday just a game out of the lead.
The Pioneers' 6-4 conference record now has it tied for second with Moline, which rolled to a 10-0, five-inning win over Sterling. Both the Pioneers and the Maroons are a half-game up on the fourth-place Maple Leafs (10-7, 6-5 WB6) and are now two games out of first with four conference contests remaining.
"You know, we've played 10 Big 6 games, and eight of them have been on the road," Burkhead said. "That's brutal; it's hard to win on the road in this league. Fortunately, our last four conference games are at home, so we still feel like we're in a good position."
On the other hand, Geneseo coach Joe Nichols felt his club was in an equally good position after taking the opener.
"You want to finish what you start, and we've had a couple of times this season being tough-luck losers in the first game," said Nichols. "It looked like we were going to finish what we started, and we played pretty solid in the second game. We just couldn't get it done."
In the opener, Geneseo's Charlie Rice tossed a four-hit shutout and recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Beneke (2-for-3) belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. The Leafs tacked on their third run the following inning when Carson Rice scored on a passed ball.
"Charlie pitched great; he's one of those guys, you know what you're going to get from him," said Nichols. "He's going to be around the zone, and he's going to compete. He didn't quite have the command of his curve like he usually does, but he worked around it."
Down by two runs early in the nightcap, Alleman took its first lead of the evening at 3-2 with a three-run third inning capped by a two-run single from Rudy Glancey (2-for-4). The Leafs bounced back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, but the Pioneers responded in their half of the sixth with RBI singles by pitcher Nathan Noble and Chase Stephens.
Alleman added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on an RBI groundout by Jackson Marx, which proved crucial as Geneseo rallied with two runs in its half of the inning to end Noble's bid for a complete game after 6 1/3 innings. The Leafs had the tying run on base, but Noah Schneider closed the door to save the split.
"We've got good leadership with eight seniors that play, and the young buys are buying into what we're doing," Burkhead said. "We still feel confident in our chances as far as the conference goes."