Split leaves Alleman, Geneseo further behind in Big 6 baseball standings

"You know, we've played 10 Big 6 games, and eight of them have been on the road," Burkhead said. "That's brutal; it's hard to win on the road in this league. Fortunately, our last four conference games are at home, so we still feel like we're in a good position."

On the other hand, Geneseo coach Joe Nichols felt his club was in an equally good position after taking the opener.

"You want to finish what you start, and we've had a couple of times this season being tough-luck losers in the first game," said Nichols. "It looked like we were going to finish what we started, and we played pretty solid in the second game. We just couldn't get it done."

In the opener, Geneseo's Charlie Rice tossed a four-hit shutout and recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Beneke (2-for-3) belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. The Leafs tacked on their third run the following inning when Carson Rice scored on a passed ball.

"Charlie pitched great; he's one of those guys, you know what you're going to get from him," said Nichols. "He's going to be around the zone, and he's going to compete. He didn't quite have the command of his curve like he usually does, but he worked around it."