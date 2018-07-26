Evident by its run to a Class 5A state championship and a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title, Pleasant Valley's softball team had plenty of firepower at the front of its lineup.
It also showed up on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.
Sisters Carli and Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara were among 17 players selected to the first team in 5A, the most of any school in its classification. It is believed to be the first time PV has had three first team all-staters in the same season.
Carli, the MAC player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team at state, batted .479 with 63 runs, 14 doubles, 10 homers, 44 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
Ellie was named to an all-state team for a fourth consecutive year. She hit .473 with 13 doubles and team highs of 14 homers and 62 RBIs. The Bradley basketball recruit was 24-2 in the circle with a 0.67 ERA.
Lara, headed to play softball at Drake, was a first-team choice for the second straight year. She hit .455 with 14 doubles, 8 homers and 39 RBIs along with a 10-2 record and 1.48 ERA.
Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption had two first-team selections in pitcher/infielder Hannah Kelley and second baseman Olivia Wardlow.
Named to the first team for a third straight year, Kelley — a Northern Iowa signee — was 22-1 with a 0.55 ERA in 139 innings. She also hit .395 with a team-high 54 RBIs.
Wardlow, a freshman and Iowa State commit, batted a team-high .535 with 15 doubles, 57 runs and 32 stolen bases. She had an on-base percentage that exceeded .600.
Class 2A top-ranked Durant and state champion Louisa-Muscatine each had two on the top team.
Durant was represented by pitcher Kamryn Meyer and shortstop Hannah Happ. Meyer, first team for a second consecutive year, was 22-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings along with a team-best .504 average and 44 RBIs. Happ hit .424 and knocked in 25 runs while swiping 18 bases.
Pitcher Isabelle True and shortstop Kylee Sanders were chosen to the first team for L-M while Bryan Butler was named the 2A coach of the year.
Other first-team selections from the area were Camanche's Tarah Wehde (17 HR, 37 RBIs) in 3A along with Wilton's Chloe Wells (.504 avg., 22 doubles, 9 HR, 61 RBIs) and Wapello's Mady Reid (.436 avg., 46 runs, 10 doubles) in 2A.
Davenport West shortstop Jayme Finn and Muscatine outfielder Brittni Lloyd were placed on the second team in 5A. PV outfielder Emily Wood and Bettendorf third baseman Anna Forari earned third-team accolades.
In 4A, North Scott outfielder Abby Moeller was a second-team choice, and Central DeWitt's McKenzie Rosenboom made the third team.
Camanche's Madi Parson was a second-team recipient in 3A for a second straight year. She was joined by Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers and West Liberty infielder Haylee Lehman.
West Liberty's Macy Akers, Northeast's Casidy Dondiego and Camanche's Abby Stock collected third-team honors.
Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey Sanders, Wapello's Eliza Noa and Bellevue's Rebecca Schroeder were second-team selections in 2A. Wilton's Kortney Drake made the third team.
Calamus-Wheatland had a pair of all-staters in 1A with Kaylie Wilhelm (second team) and Samantha Pewe (third team).
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Skyler Shellmyer, sr., Urbandale; Lindsey Culver, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Sydney Sickels, sr., Indianola; Morgan Greinier, jr., Ottumwa; Erica Oler, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Alex Honnold, so., West Des Moines Valley; Kaylin Kinney, so., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Emily Flint, sr. Johnston
Carli Spelhaug, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ellie Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alexia Lara, sr., Pleasant Valley; Claire Stalzer, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Kaitlyn Moses, sr., Dowling Catholic; Peyton Daugherty, sr., Ankeny; Alana Cooksley, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Jayme Scheck, fr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Bre Tjebben, sr., Fort Dodge
Second team (locals only)
Jayme Finn, sr., Davenport West; Brittni Lloyd, sr., Muscatine
Third team (locals only)
Emily Wood, fr., Pleasant Valley; Anna Forari, jr., Bettendorf
Coach of year: Brian Erbe (Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
Class 4A
First team
Mackenzie Hupke, jr., Independence; Samantha Heyer, jr., Charles City; Olivia Brecht, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Emily Valtman, jr., Newton; Hannah Blackford, sr., Des Moines Hoover; Abbie Hlas, so., ADM (Adel); Delaney Schnathorst, so., Carlisle; Maddie Haines, fr., Oskaloosa; Alyvia Dubois, jr., Carlisle; Danny Barker, sr., Winterset
Ashley Tennant, sr., ADM (Adel); Alyx Witt, sr., Norwalk; Josie Bunnell, sr., Oskaloosa; Sydney Nielsen, jr., Marion; Chi Glaha, sr., Mount Pleasant; Sarah Heilesen, jr., Denison-Schleswig; Madelyn Morgensen, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Lisabeth Fiser, so., Charles City; Abby Nolte, jr., Des Moines Hoover; Amber Fistler, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Second team (locals only)
Abby Moeller, jr., North Scott
Third team (locals only)
McKenzie Rosenboom, jr., Central DeWitt
Coach of year: Melissa Feuerbach (Des Moines Hoover)
Class 3A
First team
Hannah Kelley, sr., Davenport Assumption; Olivia Wardlow, fr., Davenport Assumption; Riley Holmgren, sr., Roland-Story; Madison Friest, sr., Roland-Story; Shelby Hulsebus, sr., Benton Community; Hannah Isley, sr., Albia; Hannah Pals, sr., North Polk; Taylor Ryan, jr., Solon; Taylor Hogan, jr., Waterloo Columbus; Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Tarah Wehde, so., Camanche; Karli Olsen, so., Spirit Lake; Alexis Handel, sr., Atlantic; Randie Richmond, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg/Fremont; Alex Beard, so., Albia; Ellie Jacobson, so., Humboldt; Emma Hjelle, sr., Algona; Angie Gorkow, jr., Benton Community; Ally Anderson, sr., Atlantic; Carlie Thompson, so., Humboldt; Sydney Schultz, jr., Waterloo Columbus; Payton Ahrenstorff, jr., Spirit Lake
Second team (locals only)
Madi Parson, jr., Camanche; Anna Wohlers, fr., Davenport Assumption; Haylee Lehman, so., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Macy Akers, jr., West Liberty; Casidy Dondiego, sr., Northeast; Abby Stock, jr., Camanche
Coach of year: Amber Doyle (Roland-Story)
Class 2A
First team
Kamryn Meyer, jr., Durant; Hannah Happ, jr., Durant; Chloe Wells, fr., Wilton; Kylee Sanders, fr., Louisa-Muscatine; Isabelle True, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Mady Reid, so., Wapello; Hannah Ausenhus, jr., Central Springs; Abby Kraemer, jr., Alta-Aurelia; Abby Flanagan, so., North Linn; Peyton Gross, sr., IKM-Manning; Krayton Allen, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Lily Peterson, sr., Alta-Aurelia
Kylan Straight, sr., Logan-Magnolia; Taryn Hintz, so., South O'Brien; Megan Blomgren, jr., Van Meter; Emma Veenstra, jr., Des Moines Christian; Shayden Blankenship, so., West Sioux; Sydni Huisman, jr., Treynor; Ries Wilson, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Taylor Hipsley, sr., Earlham; Denali Loecker, so., Ogden; Katie Bracken, jr., Iowa City Regina
Second team (locals only)
Hailey Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Eliza Noa, sr., Wapello; Rebecca Schroeder, sr., Bellevue
Third team (locals only)
Kortney Drake, jr., Wilton
Coach of year: Bryan Butler (Louisa-Muscatine)
Class 1A
First team
Taryan Barrick, jr., AGWSR; Brynn VanEldik, sr., Akron-Westfield; Kelsey Lint, jr., BGM (Brooklyn); Kori Wedeking, so., Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, so., Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, 8th, Collins-Maxwell; Jade Hays, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Sophia Peppers, sr., Exira-EHK; Talia Schon, so., Glidden-Ralston; Kendra Cooper, sr., Kee High; Chloe Severson, sr., Kee High; Bradi Harvey, sr., Kingsley-Pierson; TJ Stoaks, fr., Lenox
Skylar Sadler, jr., Lisbon; Kaitlyn Schad, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Emma McDaniel, sr., Moravia; Breianna Klein, jr., Murray; Layney Loyd, so., New London; Lily Castle, so., Mason City Newman; Olivia Larsen, so., Sidney; Autum Barthelman, sr., Sigourney; Haylee Fortune, sr., Wayne; Lexi Lander, so., West Monona; Payge Ronfeldt, sr., Woodbury Central
Second team (locals only)
Kaylie Wilhelm, so., Calamus-Wheatland
Third team (locals only)
Samantha Pewe, sr., Calamus-Wheatland
Honorable mention (locals only)
Jenna Diercks, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Janna Diercks, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Grace Elvert, jr., Calamus-Wheatland
Coach of year: Troy Houge (Collins-Maxwell)