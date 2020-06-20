State-ranked Falcons, Bulldogs split softball twinbill

"She was pitching them right down the middle for us and giving us good strikes early in the count," Mulvehill said. "We just took it and made what we could out of it."

Mulvehill's three-run blast gave the Bulldogs an 8-3 lead.

"I felt it was a good swing," she said. "I was hoping it was gone, but I wasn't exactly sure."

The Falcons played without Hailey Sanders in Game 2. The senior left to get home in time for her afternoon graduation party.

L-M chipped away and pulled within 8-7 on eighth grader Morgan Stecher's home run, but Bettendorf responded with a five-run fifth thanks to two Falcon infield errors.

"The second game is a taste of what we can expect next year without Hailey," Butler said. "We learned some things as coaches about our Nos. 2 and 3 pitchers. We need to work them a little harder."

Matthys called it a solid week for his Bulldogs, who scored double-digit runs in three of the six games.

"I'm happy where we are," he said. "It is baby steps.

"For our program to get to that next level, we need to be competitive and be focused against these good, solid programs. This will only help us down the road."

