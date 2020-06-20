State-ranked Falcons, Bulldogs split softball twinbill

Louisa-Muscatine has played in back-to-back state championship games. It features an all-state pitcher in Hailey Sanders and four other returning starters from last year's 35-win season.
But with most weekend softball tournaments called off this summer because of COVID-19, the Falcons needed to find an alternative way to challenge themselves outside the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
So coach Bryan Butler added some heavy hitters from the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule to the Falcons' schedule — Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott.
The second-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A showed they can hold their own, earning a split with 5A 15th-ranked Bettendorf on Saturday at Bettendorf High School.
L-M scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to take the opener, 4-3. Bettendorf retaliated with three home runs to snatch Game 2, 13-8.
"Our conference is not that good, so every opportunity we get to take advantage of playing good teams is amazing," said L-M junior shortstop and all-stater Kylee Sanders, whose team has won more than 50 straight league games.
It turned out to be just as valuable of a doubleheader for the Bulldogs (5-1). They faced Hailey Sanders, signed to pitch at Northern Iowa next season, in the opener.
Sanders recorded eight strikeouts. Bettendorf did have three hits, all doubles, to stay in reach.
"We have to have a better approach when we're facing a riseball pitcher," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "Head down, head down and if the head comes up to see the ball, we have to lay off. Riseballs aren't supposed to be strikes.
"To see that type of pitching is going to make us better."
Breanna Newton and Sophia Del Vecchio had back-to-back doubles to key a two-run sixth inning to tie the game.
Then in the seventh, Jersey Lessenger, Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel reached consecutively to load the bases for L-M (6-1). Emily Rigdon relieved Del Vecchio, but her first pitch got past catcher Emma Dennison to score Lessenger for the go-ahead run.
Hailey Sanders worked a perfect seventh to seal the victory.
"That was a great win," Butler said. "What I like about playing these teams is they don't give you cheap runs. You're not going to exploit kids that aren't as developed.
"You earn every run, and they put the ball in play a lot more which makes our defense work."
Bettendorf jumped on L-M's Kylee Sanders for eight runs in the first two innings of the second game. Breanna Newton, Dennison and Alexis Mulvehill smashed homers for the Bulldogs, who finished with eight extra-base hits in the doubleheader.
"She was pitching them right down the middle for us and giving us good strikes early in the count," Mulvehill said. "We just took it and made what we could out of it."
Mulvehill's three-run blast gave the Bulldogs an 8-3 lead.
"I felt it was a good swing," she said. "I was hoping it was gone, but I wasn't exactly sure."
The Falcons played without Hailey Sanders in Game 2. The senior left to get home in time for her afternoon graduation party.
L-M chipped away and pulled within 8-7 on eighth grader Morgan Stecher's home run, but Bettendorf responded with a five-run fifth thanks to two Falcon infield errors.
"The second game is a taste of what we can expect next year without Hailey," Butler said. "We learned some things as coaches about our Nos. 2 and 3 pitchers. We need to work them a little harder."
Matthys called it a solid week for his Bulldogs, who scored double-digit runs in three of the six games.
"I'm happy where we are," he said. "It is baby steps.
"For our program to get to that next level, we need to be competitive and be focused against these good, solid programs. This will only help us down the road."
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-01.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-02.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-03.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-04.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-05.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-06.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-07.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-08.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-09.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-10.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-11.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-12.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-13.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-14.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-15.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-16.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-17.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-18.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-19.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-20.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-21.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-22.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-23.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-25.JPG
062020-qc-spt-lm-bett-sball-26.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!