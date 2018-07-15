Try 1 month for 99¢
Wells HR
Wilton freshman Chloe Wells belts a two-run homer earlier this season. Wells has nine home runs and 60 RBI for the Beavers this summer. 

 Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal

Who: No. 1 Louisa-Muscatine (35-6) vs. Wilton (25-15)

When: Monday, 3 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Louisa-Muscatine's top players: Kylee Sanders, fr. (.515 avg., 51 runs, 16 SB); Katie Koppe, jr. (.434 avg., 12 2B, 36 RBI); Isabelle True, jr. (17-3 pitching, 1.40 ERA, 120 1/3 IP, 173 Ks; .340 avg., 31 RBI)

Wilton's top players: Chloe Wells, fr. (.504 avg., 22 2B, 9 HR, 60 RBI); Kortney Drake, jr. (.471 avg., 45 runs, 16 2B, 15 SB); Taylor Garvin, so. (.345 avg., 7 2B, 3 HR, 28 RBI)

Quick hits: Louisa-Muscatine is the top seed and making its state tournament debut. The Falcons, winner of 11 straight, have no seniors on their roster and have six freshmen and eighth graders seeing playing time. Wilton is making its fourth trip to state, first since 2009. The Beavers have only two seniors on their roster. Coach Kortney Denkman's team has won 10 of its last 12 games. L-M won the only regular-season meeting between the teams, 5-3, on May 26. 

— Compiled by Matt Coss

