State tournament softball capsules

Class 5A

Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Southeast Polk (21-18)

Extra bases: Fifth in the final rankings, PV slid up to the No. 2 seed after Muscatine, Johnston and Indianola fell in regional finals. The Spartans, who have lost just once since June 19, beat Southeast Polk 7-5 at a tournament in Cedar Rapids in mid-June. Wood, off to play at Iowa State in the fall, enters the state tournament with 265 hits, 221 runs and 138 stolen bases for her career. ... The Rams are making their first state trip in seven seasons (state runner-up in 2014). They aren't prolific in the circle with a team ERA of 3.94, but the Rams lead the state (all classes) with 46 home runs. Southeast Polk has six starters hitting better than .345.