EAST PEORIA — Five trips to the batters box and five trips back to the dugout with nothing to show for it. Rock Island junior standout Lauryn Stegall was having one of those weekends at the worst time.
Stegall, a .450 hitter with 13 home runs coming into the Class 4A state semifinals, could never get into a groove and struck out all three at-bats Friday in the Rocks' 3-1 win over Elmhurst York. She struck out her first two at-bats in Saturday's state title game against Plainfield North.
Then, it clicked.
With the Rocks leading 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Stegall took the first pitch. On the next she took one of those swings every hitter seeks. The ball left the bat and it was only a matter of how far it was going to go. Her 14th home run went about halfway up the hill behind the 200-foot fence for what would turn out to be the game-winning run in Rocky's 2-1 title-clinching victory.
"I feel like I was trying to do too much this weekend," Stegall said. "I was swinging for a home run instead of just singles. After the last strikeout, my teammates all came up to me and gave me a pep talk. That helped a lot.
"I let out all of my frustrations on that one swing. Regardless whether it was a single or a home run, it felt good to be a part of the team again. Once I made contact I knew that one was going a long way. I looked up and said 'Oh, I just did that.'"
Oh, yes she did. RI coach Chris Allison was thrilled for the insurance run, but even more for Stegall.
"There was one at-bat today when I called timeout just to relax her and slow her down," Allison said. "She had a situation last year in the regional where she was pressing and I didn't call a timeout and I always felt bad about that.
"I talked to Morgan (assistant coach Morgan Twing) and said Lauryn can strike out 10 straight times and then she will barrel one up like that. I looked over at Morgan as soon as Lauryn swung and pumped my fist.
"One thing I know is Lauryn is not one who normally takes the last at-bat to the plate. She is a gifted softball player and I wish all these fans who came down here could have seen it. I also hope some college sees it."
Stegall's blast was a huge hit for the Rocks. Then, she had to nervously spend the next half inning for the Rocks to get the final three outs that clinched the state title.
"I was never nervous, I had confidence Ashley (Peters) would get the last three outs," she said.