Sterling outslugs Moline in Big 6 softball opener

Featuring a youth-laden roster this spring, the Moline High School softball team has endured a bumpy start to the 2022 prep season.

Things did not get any easier for the Maroons in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener at Bob Seitz Field as awaiting them was Sterling, an IHSA Class 3A third-place state squad a year ago.

But after giving up four runs in the top of the first inning, Moline showed that better days are ahead as it battled relentlessly in an 11-8 setback to the Golden Warriors.

"Sterling is a good team; they finished third in the state last year, so to lose to them is not discouraging," said Moline coach Mark Gerlach, whose club dropped to 0-6. "We're a very young team, and we've got three kids who would be starting out with injuries. I think once we get everyone healthy and get more of a chance to practice outside, we're going to be all right."

At the outset of Friday's matchup, things did not look alright for the hosts as Sterling (2-0) had its first four batters reach base, eventually batting around to grab a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

A two-run single by Golden Warriors' hurler Elizabeth Palumbo was the key blow, with her batterymate Marley Sechrest adding an RBI knock.

"We were hitting the ball well," said Sterling coach Becki Edmondson. "Our leadoff hitter, Lauren Jacobs, did a good job of getting the spark going right away, and we were getting solid hits throughout the lineup."

However, the Maroons were quick to respond in the home half of the first, sending 10 batters to the plate and taking a 5-4 lead.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kayla Collins singled in Macy Walston with the hosts' first run, then Ava Navarro followed with a booming two-run double to close the gap to 4-3.

Before the inning was through, a bases-loaded walk to Sarah Spurgetis tied the game and Brenna Ross's RBI single scored Navarro to break the tie.

"That was huge, very important," Gerlach said of his club's quick response to Sterling's opening salvo. "After giving up a four-spot, we jumped back in there with a five-spot and got the lead. I was very happy to see that."

However, the opening inning ended with Grace Jordan being thrown out at the plate while attempting to score on Ross's single.

"That inning could've been bigger," said Gerlach, who got three RBIs from Navarro, with Spurgetis and Collins (2-for-4) each driving in two runs.

The Golden Warriors struck back to tie the game in the top of the second on an RBI single by Ellie Leigh (3-for-3). In the third, they regained the lead for good at 8-5 with the key blow being a two-run double by Katie Dittmar.

"We were all so stressed about having so many games canceled, we were excited just to be out here," said Dittmar (3-for-3). "I feel like we came out strong in the first inning. We had waited so long to play, and it showed."

With the Golden Warriors playing for the first time since edging Freeport 11-9 on March 16, Palumbo settled in after the rough start to allow just one base runner from the second through the fifth innings.

However, Moline had one last rally left. After getting within 11-6 on Spurgetis's sixth-inning RBI single, the Maroons scored twice in the last of the seventh on Collins' RBI double and a Navarro RBI groundout before Palumbo closed the door.

"Palumbo's a very good pitcher. She shut us down last year if I remember," said Gerlach. "To score that many runs against her, that's a good sign. We didn't give up; our last out (a Jordan lineout) was a rocket."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0