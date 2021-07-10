'Super soph' leads Bulldogs past Falcons

"We had a good combination of timely hitting, some pretty good pitching and stellar defense," Matthys said.

The defense showed in the sixth.

With a runner at first and two outs, Kaitlyn Powell poked a single into right field. Anderson came up throwing and threw out the Falcons' Emmalyn Maylum at third base to end the inning.

Matthys said the Bulldogs worked on that exact situation in practice Friday.

"It was muscle memory," Anderson said. "I knew what I needed to do. I heard everyone telling me where I needed to throw it, and I was watching what was happening. You've got to let your body do the work."

Sophia Del Vecchio pitched the final three innings for the Bulldogs to get the win.

"I really don't think our team gets down very much," Anderson said. "We always have the thought we have another chance and another at-bat. We just keep going and it pays off."

The Bulldogs will need that resolve against a Muscatine squad riding a 16-game win streak.

"We know we have the capabilities, have the hitting and have the pitching," Erpelding said. "We have to go and show out."