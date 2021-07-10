'Super soph' leads Bulldogs past Falcons

The Bettendorf softball team has plenty of youth in its starting lineup, with three eighth graders and four sophomores.
"We’ve got a lot of super sophomores on this squad," coach Bob Matthys said.
One was particularly instrumental in getting the 13th-ranked Bulldogs to a Class 5A regional final Saturday night.
Catcher Ellie Erpelding went 3-for-3 and was just a triple shy of the cycle as Bettendorf edged Davenport West 4-3 in a regional semifinal.
Erpelding was the Bulldogs' spark plug. Twice.
She launched a two-run homer in the second inning after Bettendorf (24-15) trailed 2-0. When her squad fell down a run again in the fifth, she led off with a double that eventually resulted in the tying and go-ahead runs in the inning.
"I've just been working hard down in the barn getting all my swings in, and it has been nice to see the outcomes I've wanted as the season has gone on," Erpelding said. "It was great to get some momentum for our team and get us going."
The win moved Bettendorf into Tuesday's Region 8 final against top-ranked Muscatine (35-3) at Kent-Stein Park in Muscatine. The Muskies clobbered Ottumwa 10-0 in five innings.
The Bulldogs handed the Muskies one of those defeats last month when the teams split a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
"We know what to expect and they know what to expect from us," Bettendorf outfielder Olivia Anderson said. "It is one game, so it could go either way. We're eager, excited and we're ready."
It took about everything Bettendorf had Saturday to get past West for a third time this season.
The Falcons (18-17) struck for two runs in the opening inning thanks to run-scoring singles from Rylee Rommel and Mackenzie Harland.
After Erpelding tied it with a home run, West regained the lead in the fifth when Ashley Smith singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
"I was proud of my kids," West coach Steve Saladino said. "Any time you're in a one-run game in a regional, you're right there. We played a hell of a game, and that's all you can ask."
The bottom of the fifth proved to be the turning point.
Erpelding led off with a double in the gap and Katey Harrison followed with a single. Brooke Magistrelli lofted a fly ball into the outfield to score Erpelding and even the game.
Then with Bre Caffery at second base and two outs, eighth-grader Brooklyn Teerlinck sent a pitch back up the middle. West second baseman Hannah Mitchell made a diving stop, but Caffery didn't stop running and scored from second for the go-ahead run.
"We had a good combination of timely hitting, some pretty good pitching and stellar defense," Matthys said.
The defense showed in the sixth.
With a runner at first and two outs, Kaitlyn Powell poked a single into right field. Anderson came up throwing and threw out the Falcons' Emmalyn Maylum at third base to end the inning.
Matthys said the Bulldogs worked on that exact situation in practice Friday.
"It was muscle memory," Anderson said. "I knew what I needed to do. I heard everyone telling me where I needed to throw it, and I was watching what was happening. You've got to let your body do the work."
Sophia Del Vecchio pitched the final three innings for the Bulldogs to get the win.
"I really don't think our team gets down very much," Anderson said. "We always have the thought we have another chance and another at-bat. We just keep going and it pays off."
The Bulldogs will need that resolve against a Muscatine squad riding a 16-game win streak.
"We know we have the capabilities, have the hitting and have the pitching," Erpelding said. "We have to go and show out."
For West, this season was a step forward after winning only seven games in 2020. The Falcons return all but three players for next season.
"I'm real excited about the future," Saladino said. "In a year-and-a-half, these kids have come a long way.
"I'm not down, not mad. We played a clean game, played hard and made some great plays. Good luck to Bettendorf and we'll work on next year."