Sweep earns Bettendorf softball MAC title share

Bettendorf head softball coach Bob Matthys didn’t want his players to know.

But they quickly found out.

Word quickly spread that Muscatine had lost the opening game of its doubleheader at North Scott 6-1 on Tuesday night, opening the door for the Bulldogs to snag a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. No. 11 Bettendorf did just that, sweeping Davenport North on the road by scores of 11-0 (five innings) and 9-3.

“We were following it,” said Bettendorf’s Brooklyn Teerlinck, who hit three home runs in the doubleheader. “We were trying to keep it off of our minds because we were focused on this game, but we were in the dugout and it was in and out of conversation. Our coach was like, ‘Let’s focus on this game.’ But we heard that Muscatine had lost, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is a big chance for us.’”

Bettendorf (27-10, 16-2 MAC) nearly didn’t capitalize on that chance. The Bulldogs and North were tied 3-3 heading into the sixth inning of the second game. Ellie Erpelding’s sacrifice fly gave the Bulldogs the lead in the top of the sixth, and a second run came home on an errant throw to make it 5-3. Bettendorf added four more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.

“To tell you the truth, that’s why I didn’t want to know (the Muscatine score),” Matthys said. “We were a little lackadaisical, and it almost came back to bite us.”

Navy Clark, who was a bit shaky despite throwing a two-hit shutout to win the opening game, came back in to throw the final five innings of the second game. She was more in control in the nightcap, allowing just two hits as she retired 15 of the 17 batters she faced.

“I was a little off the first game,” Clark said. “I just came in better in the second game knowing that we had to get this win.”

Clark struck out six batters without issuing a walk as she won the second game in relief.

“To come back in in this heat and throw another five innings and be spot-on and get another six strikeouts, the young lady did an amazing job tonight,” Matthys said. "Navy really rose to the occasion tonight when we needed her.”

North freshman Kaylynn Shorter, who had only made three varsity appearances and thrown 4 1/3 innings prior to Tuesday night, kept the Wildcats (11-22, 6-10 MAC) in the second game until the sixth inning.

“We’ve had some injuries, so we were kind of forced into some situations. But I was really happy with how Kaylynn stepped up and delivered,” North head coach Doug Beasley said of Shorter. “She did a really nice job in a pressure situation. We were 5-3 in the seventh and a few things happened here and there and things got away from us.”

Bettendorf rolled in the opener. Kate Scholl hit an RBI double in the first inning, and two runs scored on Clark’s single. Clark had an RBI double in the Bulldogs’ three-run third. Teerlinck hit a solo homer in the fourth, and Scholl drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Brooke Magistrelli hit an RBI double in the fifth, and Teerlinck homered again to drive in two runs.

Teerlinck’s third home run of the night, and her ninth of the season, banged off the scoreboard in center field in the third inning of the second game.

“I was telling Ellie Erpedling that it would be so cool if I could just hit the scoreboard,” Teerlinck said. “I’ve never done that before. Sure enough, I heard this big bang, and I thought it was a firework. But I hit the scoreboard.”

Teerlinck, since going 2-for-21 over an eight-game stretch in the middle of the season, is now batting .414 over the last eight games with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBIs.

“I’ve learned just to relax after I was in that slump,” Teerlinck said. “I told myself I can do it. I just take a big, deep breath. I do the same routine every single time, and it seems to be working. I’ve just adjusted. As soon as I found my comfort zone and found my pitch, I just drove my pitch every time and it’s gone my way. It just feels great to be back to myself again.”

And the Bulldogs were feeling great after earning a share of the MAC title. Even though Matthys didn’t want his players to find out about Muscatine’s loss as early as they did.

“I did not want to know a danged thing,” he said. “I wanted to keep us focused on what we had here. And then somehow it slipped out that they had lost. I do owe the North Scott coaches a nice dinner.”

