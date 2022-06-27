Teerlinck fuels Bulldogs to sweep over Spartans

Brooklyn Teerlinck didn’t just end her slump at the plate. She busted out of it.

The Bettendorf freshman hit a bases-clearing double that drove in the go-ahead run in the opening game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Pleasant Valley, which the Bulldogs went on to win 7-6.

And in the nightcap, she hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 11 Bettendorf to a 6-5 win over the eighth-ranked Spartans.

“To come out here after being in a slump for many games, it feels great to be myself again,” Teerlinck said. “I love my team. They’re so supportive. They came out there and gave me the biggest hug. I’m so glad we took both wins tonight.”

Freshman catcher Kasey Kane hit a pair of home runs as Pleasant Valley (17-11, 10-4 MAC) built a 5-0 lead in the opening game. Bettendorf’s Sarah Rigdon hit a three-run home run that bounced off the top of the centerfield fence in the fourth inning, and then the bases were loaded for Teerlinck with two outs.

Teerlinck had just one hit in her last 20 at-bats, but doubled home three runs to give the Bulldogs (22-9, 12-2 MAC) the lead. Ellie Erpelding followed with a run-scoring single that brought Teerlinck home to cap the seven-run inning and give Bettendorf a 7-5 lead.

“Hitting the double was a relief,” Teerlinck said. “I was just glad I could help my team in a way that we really needed.”

Pleasant Valley scored a run in the top of the fifth to trim the lead to 7-6, but Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys brought in Navy Clark to pitch, who retired all six batters she faced to record the save.

The Spartans' Reagan Hassel hit an RBI double in the fifth inning of the second game to break a 4-4 tie. Breanna Caffery’s one-out double in the bottom of the seventh gave the Bulldogs life, and then Teerlinck came to the plate with renewed confidence.

“I was just thinking to myself, ‘I know I can do it. I know my team can do it,’” Teerlinck said. “So when Bre got on, I was like, ‘This is my time to do what my team needs.’ We came through.”

The Bulldogs showed that resiliency all night long.

“One of the big things is just being positive,” Matthys said. “We believe in what we’re doing. I believe in our young ladies. Shoot, they came out and they proved that tonight.”

Teerlinck went 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the doubleheader. But no hit was bigger than the walk-off home run that grazed the top of the right field fence as it sailed over. The freshman leaped into the air as she rounded first base.

“I watched it. It’s going,” Teerlinck said. “I watched the outfielder run. I was like, ‘It’s gonna go over.’ I was just watching it. As soon as I saw it hit the top of the fence and go over, I’ve never jumped that high before. I felt like I just let go of everything. It was the best feeling ever, and I’m glad to be back to myself again.”

Bettendorf’s Lilly Pierson threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win in relief. Neither relief pitcher Matthys brought in allowed a run.

“Lilly came in and shut the door, and Navy didn’t give up a run the first game,” Matthys said.

Bettendorf was swept by Pleasant Valley last season, but rallied to win both games on Monday night.

“It feels beyond amazing,” Teerlinck said. “We have wanted this for a long time. Taking both, not just one, feels like the best thing ever. I’m just so happy for my team. I’m glad we came through.”

