Three Rivers West softball even stronger with addition of E-P

Over the years, the West Division of the Three Rivers Conference has built a reputation as one of the state's strongest softball leagues.

Anchored by the presence of three-time IHSA state champion and nine-time state qualifier Rockridge, the TRAC West has also produced state-tournament teams from several of its other member schools.

That includes 2011 Class 2A state champion and five-time state qualifier Morrison as well as two-time state participant Sherrard (fourth in 2A in 2012) and Orion, which took fourth in Class A in its lone state trip in ’01.

Last spring not only saw Rockridge go 29-0 and bring home its second 2A state championship in the last three postseasons, but Riverdale earned its first sectional title and came up one win short of its first trip to state.

Now, an already formidable league has gotten even stronger with the addition of Erie-Prophetstown, the winner of the last two Three Rivers East Division championships.

"We get to see Rockridge the week before regionals, which is a good matchup for us in order to see where we're at going into the postseason," said E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell. "It's nice to be playing on the opposite side of the TRAC this year.

"At the same time, we're going into this season with the same mindset we've always had, which is knowing that we're going to have a successful season."

The Panthers have reached the regional finals the last six seasons, each time coming up just short in their bid to win the program's second regional title and its first since taking home a Class A plaque in 2000.

Among E-P's top returners is junior pitcher/outfielder Aylah Jones. An Illinois Coaches Association third-team All-State pick in ’21, Jones went 9-2 with 143 strikeouts in addition to batting .462 with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Senior outfielder/catcher Jaden Johnson, another key returner from last year's 17-6 club, batted .406 last spring with five doubles, four triples, two homers and 20 RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown sits at 1-1 so far this season, opening with a 2-1 win over a ROWVA-Williamsfield club coming off a Class 1A sectional championship before falling 4-3 to four-time reigning Western Big 6 champion Rock Island.

"Obviously, the goal is still the same, and that's to win conference," said McDonnell. "We believe we've got the capability to do that, if we perform at our level. Another goal is to get past regionals, but the biggest thing is not to get in our own heads and forget about what's happened in the past.

"We've got a lot of girls who are in their third or fourth year on the varsity, and by the time we get (to the postseason), they'll be ready when that time comes."

Rams look to build on Elite Eight run: Riverdale broke new softball ground last spring by winning its first sectional championship as it finished with an 18-6 record.

The Rams' postseason run, which included just their third regional title and their first since 2011, came to a halt with a 1-0 loss to eventual 2A state runner-up Joliet Catholic in the super-sectional round.

Even with the loss of such key contributors as pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm (14-3, 0.64 ERA, 255 strikeouts) and outfielder and fellow ICA Class 2A All-Stater Sydney Haas (.380, 14 RBIs, 28 runs), Riverdale has picked up where it left off in ’21.

The Rams have gotten off to a 4-2 start behind such returning standouts as junior shortstop Alivia Bark (.725, 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 RBIs last season) and sophomore third baseman Alexis Duke.

"I've been very pleased with how our practices have been going, and the progress the girls have been making," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen. "We graduated 10 seniors, including seven starters, and we have just five upperclassmen — three juniors and two seniors.

"But we've still got some kids back with varsity experience. We're going to be young, but there's a lot of talent here."

Creen is looking at sophomores Kayleigh Hartson and Addie Secker to fill Hemm's pitching shoes along with senior Jordan Bull-Welch to slot into Haas's outfield position.

That group, along with a solid incoming freshman class, will be called upon to help Riverdale maintain its place among the TRAC West elite. The Rams finished second last year, with their only two league losses coming to Rockridge by a combined five runs.

"There's a lot of quality teams throughout the whole league; it makes it like the Big Ten, everyone beating up on each other," said Creen. "We're proud we've got a strong program going, and what we can do to follow last year's team, the girls look at it as a challenge."

