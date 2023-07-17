FORT DODGE — After six shutout innings between Muscatine and Ankeny, the Muskies scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to upset the second-seeded Hawks 3-0 in the first round of the Class 5A softball state tournament here on Monday at Rogers Sports Complex.

The seventh-seeded Muskies were limited offensively through the first six innings and were held hitless by Ankeny junior Abby Rusher until a double from junior Avery Schroeder and a single from junior Ysabel Lerma in the top of the sixth inning.

It took until the next inning for the 33-6 Muskies to finally break through and earn a spot in Wednesday's semifinal opposite fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference entrant and sixth-seeded Pleasant Valley (31-9). That game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Freshman Mia Molina hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning, and after advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and a popout in the next two at-bats, she scored on a throwing error from the catcher to break the scoreless tie.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Haag then added a pair of insurance runs with her sixth double of the season, knocking in Lilly Gray and Avery Schroeder who each had one of Muscatine's five hits.

Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins believes that his team’s willingness to stick with its game plan offensively, despite its lack of success early, is what ultimately was the difference late in the game.

“Every inning is just about fighting,” Hopkins said. “We’re right there; we just have to keep believing and pushing and fighting in every pitch, both offensively and defensively. Good things will happen, and it did for us.”

The Muskies ace in the pitcher's circle, senior Maura Chalupa, kept the Hawks in check all game and allowed just two hits -- both to No. 6 hitter Aubrey Lensmeyer -- and finished with eight strikeouts. Chalupa’s emotions were high throughout the game, celebrating with her team after every strikeout, and she didn’t back down from the challenge of facing second-ranked Ankeny.

“I know that this season we were faced with a lot of adversity, and with me being one of the No. 1 pitchers I had to hold my team accountable and with confidence. Just play my game and I know my team will back me up,” Chalupa said.

“She’s a competitor; she’s done that her whole career at Muscatine, and she’s a fighter,” Hopkins said. “You see the passion and emotion in every pitch; she wears it on her sleeve. We’re very fortunate to have her on the mound for us.”

Chalupa knows that she and her teammates are prepared to keep their underdog mentality moving forward and that a win like this finally shows who they are as a team.

“I think we’ve been disrespected all year, so just being able to come up here to compete and show everyone what Muskie softball really is is something we’re grateful for,” Chalupa said.

After dropping both games to the Spartans during the regular season, Hopkins hopes his team can build off the momentum from Monday's upset victory.

“We felt like we didn’t have any pressure on us and had something to prove,” Hopkins said. “Our girls believe in themselves, and they came in and did a nice job, so I’m hoping it gives us some confidence and momentum going into the semifinals.”