Tigers ride nine-run first to first TRAC West softball win

SHERRARD — Returning to the field after a pair of hard-fought loss to reigning IHSA Class 2A state softball champion Rockridge, the Sherrard Tigers did not wait long to continue their torrid hitting.

Averaging nearly 15 runs per game entering Monday's contest with Orion, the Tigers jumped on the Chargers with nine first-inning runs, and never looked back as they rolled to a 13-1, five-inning win at the Joel Brunsvold Complex.

Now 5-2, Sherrard gets into the win column in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 1-2. Orion falls to 2-6, 0-3 in league play.

"When we practice, we really focus on hitting, and it shows in the games," Sherrard freshman outfielder Savanah Hauger said. "The losses (to Rockridge) were hard, but we knew that we needed to bounce back."

With Hauger (2-for-3, three RBIs) and junior first baseman McKenna Blackwell both hitting two-run homers in the first, the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame.

Hauger added an RBI double in the bottom of the second as the hosts scored three times to open up a 12-0 lead.

"We're a hitting group, and this gets our energy going," Blackwell said. "It's exciting."

Geneseo 8, Kewanee 4: Maya Bieneman and Drayana DeBoef each blasted home runs Monday as Geneseo evened its season record at 5-5 with a non-league road win over Kewanee.

The Lady Leafs are scheduled to host Moline in a Western Big 6 Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

East Peoria 11, United Township 0: East Peoria defeated United Township in a nonconference game Monday in East Moline.

The Panthers return to action at Mercer County on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

