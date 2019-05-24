Allie Timmons was ready to walk away from softball just two years ago.
With older sister Nicole starring in the circle and Hannah Kelley serving as Davenport Assumption’s second pitcher, there were limited opportunities for Timmons. She didn’t have much confidence in her pitching. She wasn’t having much fun.
Move ahead two years and the outlook has drastically changed.
Timmons is the ace for Class 3A top-ranked Assumption. She has signed a national letter of intent to continue her career at the University of Iowa in the fall. And, yes, softball is fun again.
“Never thought I’d be in the position I’m in now,” Timmons said. “If you told me my freshman year, you’re going to Iowa or pitch the final out at a state tournament, I’d doubt you and say, ‘Nice try.’
“I do think for any athlete you need to stick with it because you never know what can happen.”
If Assumption is going to claim a third consecutive state championship this summer in Fort Dodge, a lot of it will hinge on Timmons.
The Knights bring back a potent lineup from a 39-win team, one that batted .383 and has a combination of speed and power, but Timmons is Assumption’s only proven pitcher at the varsity level.
Of the 116 1/3 innings returning for Assumption, Timmons accounted for 112.
“There is a little bit more pressure being the top pitcher, but I like pressure,” Timmons said. “I think I can channel that pressure into something good and make the best out of it.”
Timmons is prepared for an increased workload.
She pitched twice a week during the offseason. She has developed more consistency with her changeup to go along with her riseball and dropball. She believes her mental makeup has vastly improved.
“She really worked hard in the offseason,” senior shortstop Nicole Yoder said. “She’s been waiting for her time to shine. That’s been motivating her, and I’m excited to see what she accomplishes.”
Timmons was labeled as Assumption’s No. 2 pitcher last summer. Still, the right-hander showed she could thrive on the big stage. She was 17-2 with a 2.00 ERA and 154 strikeouts.
At the state tournament, she was used in relief in all three games. She logged 7 1/3 innings, surrendered just one hit and struck out 11.
The most impressive performance was her 3 2/3 innings of relief in a tight contest against Roland-Story in the title game.
“She showed in that state championship game last year she could be one of the best pitchers in the state,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “She would have been the top pitcher on 90 percent of the teams in the state last year, but Hannah was a five-year starter and earned that right.”
Timmons said that state tournament invigorated her career. It also was where Iowa took notice.
“It gave me the confidence, ‘Hey, I can pitch at the next level or at least try and pitch at that level,’” Timmons said. “It pushed me, and it told me I need to keep doing this.”
But instead of facing other teams' No. 2 or pitching in relief, Timmons will be required to work complete games ... and then some.
In Monday night’s season-opening doubleheader sweep of Fairfield, Timmons pitched the first game and came back to throw 3 1/3 innings in the nightcap.
That’s not a plan Ferrill wants to utilize all summer.
Besides saving Timmons’ arm, he has an eye on the future. He wants to groom sophomores Lauren Loken and Libby Madden for next year.
Ferrill said Loken has "nasty stuff," but still is trying to develop consistency and confidence in her pitches.
“In our preseason scrimmages, Lauren and Libby had days where they were really good and days where they were a little questionable,” Ferrill said. “Our defense is good enough, as long as they throw strikes, we shouldn’t have to double-dip on Allie a lot.”
Timmons wants to assist in that transition.
“It is very important,” she said. “We have a lot of pitchers in the program that have stepped up. Me being a senior, I have to help them with the difficulties I faced when I was a freshman or sophomore.”
Assumption’s lineup can quell most of those pitching concerns.
Every starter returning in the Knights’ lineup hit at least .320 last summer, including all-staters Olivia Wardlow (.535) and Anna Wohlers (.429).
“We still have good pitching, but a lot of this year is going to be scoring runs and hitting,” Carlie Sammon said. “Everyone in our lineup is very versatile. Everyone here is basically a utility player.”
The Knights have lost just nine games in the past three-plus seasons. Can they avoid a letdown?
“One big thing for us is we’re playing ourselves no matter who is on the field,” Yoder said. “We push each other every time."
Assumption is vying to become the just sixth Iowa program to capture three straight state championships, the first since Dallas Center-Grimes collected titles in 2013, ’14 and ’15.
For seven seniors, they want to cement their legacies with another title.
“We all know we can’t get complacent if we want our goals,” Timmons said. “We’re motivated enough and know the feeling of winning a state championship, we don’t want to risk losing that again.
“We’re willing to put in the extra work to get it done.”