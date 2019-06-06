With Allie Timmons on the mound, Assumption did not have much trouble against Bettendorf in the first game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Thursday night.
When Bettendorf threatened in Game 2, the Knights again turned to Timmons to help put out the fire. She came through in the clutch to help the Assumption win the nightcap, 3-2, after it had won the opener 10-2. The sweep at the St. Vincent Center keeps the Knights (5-1 MAC, 14-1 overall) in the thick of the conference race.
Assumption's second-game starter Libby Madden ran into trouble in the fourth inning after the Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs with Bettendorf already leading 2-1. With a 1-1 count on the Dogs' Emma Dennison, Knights coach Ron Ferrill decided to go back to Timmons, who had won the first game after pitching six innings.
Dennison had homered off Timmons in Game 1.
Timmons and her catcher, Anna Wohlers, went over their strategy against the dangerous Dennison. After working a full count, Timmons was able to fool Dennison on a change-up to record the big strikeout and end the threat.
"I have the most confidence in my teammates, and I knew that if I put a pitch in there that was spinning right, I knew that my infield and outfield would take care of me no matter what would have happened," Timmons said. "I talked to Anna and asked if we could fool (Dennison) on this change-up. She is a great hitter and I left that change-up a little high, but I took enough speed off to execute the play."
After getting out of the fourth, Timmons was dominant from there. She retired nine of the final 10 batter she faced, although Dennison did get a double in the seventh to give the Dogs some life in the final inning. But Timmons got Anna Forari to fly out to center field to end the game.
"Allie did a great job coming into that situation," Wohlers said. "This was a good challenge for us, but Allie stayed confident the whole time. She knows the defense has her back."
Timmons added that she knew her offense would get the runs needed to win, and sure enough the Knights got two runs in the fifth to re-take the lead. Lea Nelson and Olivia Wardlow had RBI singles to put the hosts back up 3-2. Carlie Sammon had an RBI sacrifice bunt in the first inning for the winners.
Sophia DelVecchio pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs (3-3, 5-7) and also homered in the second game. Breanna Newton had an RBI double for the visitors in Game 2 as well.
Assumption had two big innings to cruise in the first game. The Knights got four runs in the first and fourth innings to give themselves a comfortable lead. Wohlers and Gracie Jevyak each hit two-run home runs and finished with three RBIs apiece. Nicole Yoder had a two-run double and Sammon added another pair of RBIs in the win. Timmons fanned six and went six innings in the first game.
Timmons and Madden also benefited from some great defensive plays from Nelson, Emma Johnson, Eryn Ackerman and Paige Madden who ran down several hits that looked like they might drop.
Dennison had the solo home run and Jessica Wells contributed an RBI single for Bettendorf in the first game.
Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys said he was pleased with his team's effort and feels the Dogs' brutal early-season schedule will pay off down the road.
"We will be battle-tested, and we've played some of the best teams in the state already," Matthys said. "I believe in our girls and Sophia pitched great (in second game) and she gave us a real chance to win. Assumption is a great team but I think we proved we can play with anybody."