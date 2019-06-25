Camanche boasts one of the most dangerous lineups in the state with a whopping 50 home runs on the year.
No problem for Allie Timmons.
The Assumption senior pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 as the Class 3A top-ranked Knights beat the No. 10 Indians 7-0 Tuesday at Camanche High School.
"It gives me a little bit more confidence but I can never get satisfied," said Timmons, whose two walks in the fifth inning were the only Camanche base runners allowed in the game. "Any given night I can have an off night and any given night the other team could have the best night of their life. You never know what's going to happen."
It was a good bounce back for Timmons, who worked eight innings Monday night, allowing three runs — though just one earned — in a 4-3 win in the opener of a doubleheader with Davenport Central.
"I didn't have the best night (Monday night) and coming into today, I just wanted to relax, get out of my head and have some fun," Timmons said. "I think that's exactly what we all did, we relaxed, we all breathed and we had some fun."
At 18-0, Timmons hasn't exactly flown under the radar, heading to the University of Iowa this fall and a big part of Assumption's state title team last year.
But she took it to another level Tuesday night.
"This game tonight is one of the best I've ever seen her throw. She's a great pitcher and everybody knows shes a great No. 1 pitcher but she threw next-level good tonight," Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill said. "Allie's 'C' game gives us a chance to beat anybody in the state but if she throws like that, people should be scared."
Timmons was especially deadly with her rise ball, which flummoxed the Camanche hitters through much of the game, hitting just one ball out of the infield.
"I thought we didn't do a terrible job of it, we adjusted after the first couple of innings," Camanche head coach Kevin Roling said. "But she definitely had us guessing a little bit."
Offensively, the Knights (27-1) had 10 hits off Camanche starter Abby Stock (12-3) and were led by junior Gracie Jevyak, who went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two coming on a two-run home run in the fourth inning that put Assumption up 2-0, despite getting jammed somewhat on the pitch.
"A tad, but I just got my hands through and got the ball out," Jevyak said. "Sometimes when I get up to the plate I get a little nervous. It's a varsity game, one of the top teams in the state so I just get up there, do my best and just get the ball out there."
Assumption added a run in the fifth inning, then put the game away with four runs in the seventh inning.
Though they've last four of their last six games, the Indians (24-5) aren't panicking and welcome the test. In the last four days, Camanche has had to play Class 4A No. 1 Carlisle, Class 2A No. 2 Durant, and Assumption.
Though all three ended in losses, the Indians played Carlisle and Durant close, and Roling feels it will better prepare his team for the postseason, which is fast approaching.
"This game, we didn't quite hit like we were supposed to but Timmons is one of the best pitchers in the state," he said. "We knew the early part of our schedule was a little lighter than the later part of our schedule but we built that in on purpose because I want to play the toughest teams we can to prepare ourselves for those teams right at the end."