Titans softball trio earn first-team all-conference honors

The Annawan-Wethersfield softball co-op came up with the perfect way to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the program's first regional championship by capturing a second postseason plaque.
Posting an 11-2 record in the Lincoln Trail Conference to effectively finish in a dead heat with Biggsville West Central (14-4, 7-1 LTC) for the conference championship, the IHSA Class 1A regional champion Titans (18-5 overall) had four of their players earn places on the LTC's all-conference roster, three of them being first-team selections.
Leading the way for A-W was junior first-team pitching selection Daci Hier, who won 16 of the Titans' 18 games. She was the lone underclassman on the four-person first-team pitching staff, joined by United senior Riley Tyrrell, West Central senior Reagan Spence and ROWVA-Williamsfield senior Katelyn Aldred.
It was Aldred who outdueled Hier and Annawan-Wethersfield 1-0 in the 1A sectional semifinals as the Cougars (18-12, 7-9) went on to capture their first sectional championship.
Also earning first-team honors for the Titans were the infield duo of sophomore Kennadi Rico and freshman Paige Huffman; sophomore outfielder Jaydn Wise was a second-team selection.
Ridgewood (10-9) had one first-team honoree in senior shortstop Kendall Lewis, with Lewis's classmates Mackenzie Brown and Brooke Jackson named as second-team pitchers; junior outfielder Hallica Warren-Anderson and freshman pitcher/outfielder Mya Brown also earned second-team honors.