Titans softball trio earn first-team all-conference honors

The Annawan-Wethersfield softball co-op came up with the perfect way to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the program's first regional championship by capturing a second postseason plaque.

Posting an 11-2 record in the Lincoln Trail Conference to effectively finish in a dead heat with Biggsville West Central (14-4, 7-1 LTC) for the conference championship, the IHSA Class 1A regional champion Titans (18-5 overall) had four of their players earn places on the LTC's all-conference roster, three of them being first-team selections.

Leading the way for A-W was junior first-team pitching selection Daci Hier, who won 16 of the Titans' 18 games. She was the lone underclassman on the four-person first-team pitching staff, joined by United senior Riley Tyrrell, West Central senior Reagan Spence and ROWVA-Williamsfield senior Katelyn Aldred.

It was Aldred who outdueled Hier and Annawan-Wethersfield 1-0 in the 1A sectional semifinals as the Cougars (18-12, 7-9) went on to capture their first sectional championship.

Also earning first-team honors for the Titans were the infield duo of sophomore Kennadi Rico and freshman Paige Huffman; sophomore outfielder Jaydn Wise was a second-team selection.