They were the pillars of Pleasant Valley's state championship softball run last season. They are each having all-state caliber seasons this year.
The top four hitters in the Spartans' lineup — Carli Spelhaug, Emily Wood, Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara — have been the catalysts behind PV's third consecutive appearance in the Class 5A state tournament this week.
How they go often dictates how the Spartans go.
"You look at those four, they're always smiling," coach Jose Lara said. "They're confident because they've been there. They don't get rattled."
It would be difficult to find a better quartet on one team this week at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Carli Spelhaug is batting .481 with 24 extra-base hits, 40 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
"Carli is our spark plug," coach Lara said. "That girl is an absolute starter, and the girls feed off that."
Wood is hitting a team-high .496 with nine triples and 24 steals.
Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara, who have combined for 31 of the team's 33 pitching wins, are each hitting over .450 and teamed for 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 97 RBI.
"Other than Emily, we're the veterans on the team," Carli Spelhaug said. "Coach Lara really looks to us to get the game going for our younger kids and hopefully they'll follow along.
"If they don't, we'll try and take them under our wing and carry them on our back to get the job done."
In the team's two postseason wins, those four have done the heavy lifting. They have collected 15 of PV's 16 hits and scored 12 of the 15 runs.
But as the competition ratchets up starting with Tuesday's 5 p.m. quarterfinal game against Iowa City High, the Spartans understand they'll need offensive contributions throughout the lineup.
The bottom half of the lineup has shown flashes this season. Still, it is a group comprised of a junior, two sophomores and two freshmen.
Other than Mallory Lafever, the other four weren't in the batting order last season at the state tournament.
"I'm not making excuses, but they're young," coach Lara said. "We've got to keep working on developing them. They also get a little nervous.
"I'm grateful we have those top four so those girls can see what it takes to be successful. It gives them a very good goal to understand where I want to be and the type of impact player I want to be."
Wood, in particular, has been influential. She patrols what is an all-freshmen outfield for the Spartans.
The southpaw started her softball career as a catcher and then gravitated toward the outfield.
"Emily does a fantastic job," Ellie Spelhaug said. "You can hear her from (the pitching circle) out there. She covers a lot of ground, makes big plays and knows what she's doing.
"As a pitcher, you're a lot more confident when you have somebody out there who is confident and you can trust."
Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara have complemented each other in the circle. In the regional final, Spelhaug started and Lara closed. PV used that two-pitcher system in all three state tournament games last year.
"Ellie is faster and keeps the ball down more," Lara said. "I throw slower and the ball is up more. That change of pace is why we're pretty successful."
After a sluggish start to the season, five losses in its first 11 games, PV has won 27 of its last 29. It is seeking back-to-back state titles, something nobody has done in the large school classification since West Des Moines Valley in 2007-08.
"We're going to take care of business," Wood said. "We realize every team is going to give us our best competition because we have a target on our back.
"They're going to want to beat the No. 1 seed, but we're playing with a lot of confidence right now."