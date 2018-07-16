When Ron Ferrill saw the state tournament draw for his Davenport Assumption softball team, he was not doing cartwheels.
Even though Benton Community had 14 losses and did not have a state ranking attached to its name, Ferrill was on edge.
“I’ve been nervous every minute since I saw we had Benton,” Ferrill said. “I respect their coach, their team and the way they go about their business.
“Some view it as a good draw, but I knew we would be tested.”
Class 3A top-ranked Assumption was in a tussle for 5 ½ innings before it erupted for nine runs in its final at-bat to register a 14-4 quarterfinal win Monday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Knights (37-3) meet fourth-ranked Humboldt (31-3) in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Benton humbled Assumption in the 3A championship game two years ago. The Knights haven’t lost to a school in their classification since that contest.
“It was in the back of everybody’s minds that played two years ago what happened in the state championship,” senior Hannah Kelley said. “We wanted to come out and prove ourselves.”
Assumption, eyeing a state repeat, tallied four unearned runs in the first two innings and seemed in control.
Benton (27-15) fired back.
Grace Martensen roped a two-run double in the third, and the Bobcats tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get within one.
The Bobcats had the tying run at third base in the fifth before reliever Allie Timmons was summoned in and retired Jessie Havlik.
Timmons set down the top of Benton’s order in the sixth, a trio which had five hits in the first five innings. Martensen came within 12 to 15 feet of tying the game with a home run, but Emma Johnson corralled the fly ball to end the inning.
“I just pitched how I knew how to pitch,” Timmons said. “I threw my riseball and I have all the confidence in the world in that pitch. I knew it was going to work.
“Honestly, I love that position finishing the game because Hannah and I are very different pitchers, different styles of pitching.”
Assumption exploded in the bottom half of the sixth. The Knights sent 12 hitters to the plate, including a two-run double from Anna Wohlers and a bases-clearing double from Olivia Allen to bust it open.
Ferrill’s team finished with 10 hits, half in that inning.
“I knew we had it in us,” Wohlers said. “Whenever we get a hit, we have more confidence to keep going and going. So after one hit, we go straight to the next. We keep rallying.”
Assumption also capitalized on four errors. Ten of the Knights’ 14 runs were unearned.
“The routine plays we normally make, we didn’t make them,” Benton coach Eric Stenberg said. “You can’t give Assumption extra baserunners and extra outs because they’ll make you pay.
“I’m proud how we fought back, and our pitchers did a nice job, but I was disappointed with our defense.”
Olivia Wardlow had three hits, scored three runs and had an RBI for Assumption. Hannah Wislander and Allen each had two hits as the Knights extended their win streak to 19 straight.
Every player in Assumption’s lineup was on base at least once.
“Our girls are driven, motivated and know they’re capable of doing a lot,” Ferrill said. “They stay focused, stayed the course. As long as we got an at-bat left, we’re in control.”
Ferrill breathed a sigh of relief afterward.
“We knew the pressure of the moment could lead to some mistakes,” he said, “but we did a great job of battling back.”