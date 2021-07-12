Top-ranked Wilton cruises into state, has eyes on top prize

WILTON, Iowa — When Wilton High School’s softball team made the state tournament in 2018, the Beavers were just tickled to get there.
When the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A returns to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge next week, it will be focused on one mission.
“I truly believe if we play like we did tonight, we can probably beat anybody in the state tournament,” senior Chloe Wells said following Wilton’s 8-2 victory over No. 12 Northeast on Monday night in a regional final at Wilton High School. “The mentality is now that we’re there, let’s go all the way. Why cut it short?”
Wilton (28-3) has the pieces to do it.
Winners of 19 straight, the Beavers are hitting a robust .426 as a team, have two capable pitchers and a solid defense with superior speed in the outfield.
Wilton, assured the top seed at the state tournament, showed all those aspects in the regional final.
The Beavers compiled 14 hits (five of those doubles) and scored runs in four of their six at-bats. Pitchers Grace Madlock and Mila Johnson combined for 10 strikeouts. The defense didn’t commit an error.
“They’re just an absolute powerhouse offensively,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “Every time we made a mistake or dropped a ball, they punished us with two or three runs. It was hard to come back for us.”
Peyton Souhrada was 4-for-4. Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl had two doubles and scored twice. Wells recorded a pair of hits. Madelyn Wade drove in three runs.
No. 9 hitter Charlotte Brown triggered Wilton’s three-run second inning with a double into the gap.
There aren’t many chinks in Wilton’s armor.
“That is one of the big things this year that sets us apart,” Wells said. “One through nine, we’ll hit. That’s a key part of why we’re successful this year.”
After a sub-par offensive performance in the regional semifinal win over Durant, Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said the team came to practice Sunday night and focused on one aspect.
“For two hours, it was hitting, hitting and hitting,” Denkman said. “We knew (Northeast’s) pitchers wouldn’t overpower us, but they like to throw offspeed pitches. We worked a lot on driving through the ball.”
The pitching did the rest for the Beavers.
For most of the season, Wilton has started Johnson and used Madlock in relief. Denkman decided to reverse it Monday.
Madlock worked the first four innings and allowed two runs. Johnson came in and yielded just two hits and struck out five over the final three innings to get the save.
“I knew the game plan,” Johnson said. “We played them before, so I’m sure they were expecting me to start off like last time. So when I came in, I had to do my job. I was on today.”
Northeast (26-14) came into the game on an 11-game win streak. The Rebels started the year 2-8 and battled an assortment of injuries, including one to ace pitcher Madison Kluever.
Kluever missed more than a month because of a hamstring injury. She was cleared by doctors Monday afternoon and pitched in relief.
“We challenged our team with a tough schedule, and we didn’t anticipate all the injuries that happened early, but they kept coming every day and trusted the process,” Eversmeyer said. “It didn’t happen for us tonight, but they took us on a good ride.”
Northeast graduates three five-year contributors in Neveah Hildebrandt, Alexis Ehlers (who homered Monday) and Valerie Spooner. Still, the building blocks are in place for the Rebels.
“We’ve got some holes to fill, but we have some talent coming,” Eversmeyer said.
For Wilton, it is about the present.
The Beavers have six seniors and have their eye on the top prize next week.
“I think they’re hungry and they're not ready to be done,” Denkman said, “We’re going to make a statement when we’re out there.”