Top-ranked Wilton cruises into state, has eyes on top prize

“I knew the game plan,” Johnson said. “We played them before, so I’m sure they were expecting me to start off like last time. So when I came in, I had to do my job. I was on today.”

Northeast (26-14) came into the game on an 11-game win streak. The Rebels started the year 2-8 and battled an assortment of injuries, including one to ace pitcher Madison Kluever.

Kluever missed more than a month because of a hamstring injury. She was cleared by doctors Monday afternoon and pitched in relief.

“We challenged our team with a tough schedule, and we didn’t anticipate all the injuries that happened early, but they kept coming every day and trusted the process,” Eversmeyer said. “It didn’t happen for us tonight, but they took us on a good ride.”

Northeast graduates three five-year contributors in Neveah Hildebrandt, Alexis Ehlers (who homered Monday) and Valerie Spooner. Still, the building blocks are in place for the Rebels.

“We’ve got some holes to fill, but we have some talent coming,” Eversmeyer said.

For Wilton, it is about the present.

The Beavers have six seniors and have their eye on the top prize next week.