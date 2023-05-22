EDGINGTON — For area softball fans, Rockridge High School will be the place to be this week.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through to Friday, the Illinois Class 2A Rockridge sectional will feature three of the area's top teams, a group headlined by the two-time reigning state champion Rockets.

Coming off their eighth straight regional championship, the Rockridge returns to its home diamond at 33-1 and winners of 25 straight games as it begins its bid for a seventh straight sectional crown.

"The girls are definitely excited to be able to play in front of the home crowd again; we've always said that home cooking is the best cooking," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "We're coming in a little bit like last year after regionals, where we were a little foggy and slow to wake up.

"We're awake now, and ready to show up and play."

Joining Rockridge will be Lincoln Trail Conference runner-up and first-time regional champion Mercer County (26-7), which opens the sectional against the Rockets Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.

On Wednesday, Riverdale (22-7) takes the field against Tremont (17-7). The Rams are coming off their second regional title in the last three years.

"I think some people take for granted to amount of talent we have here in the Midwest, especially in our conference and regional area," said Nelson. "All three of the other teams here can be strong opponents, so we're definitely not looking past anyone."

Hosting last year's regional round, the Rockets opened up with MerCo. The Golden Eagles put up a strong fight before falling 6-4, setting up a regional-final showdown with Riverdale that Rockridge took with an 8-1 victory.

Tremont was last year's sectional host, and the Turks also played Rockridge tough in the semifinal round, with the Rockets prevailing 2-1.

In last Friday's Princeton regional title game, Rockridge got all it could handle from Kewanee. A fifth-inning Estellah Bognar home run was the difference in a 1-0 victory for the Rockets.

"The message we've sent to everybody that the regular season doesn't matter; you can throw everything out the window," Nelson said. "The postseason is a new animal. There's definitely some more urgency, and a sense of finality."

Eagles happy, but not satisfied after first regional title: When it topped Chillicothe IVC 3-1 last Friday to win the Brimfield regional championship, Mercer County made history with its first postseason softball title.

"The girls are excited, I'm excited, and the community's excited about the opportunity to play at level we haven't seen before," first-year Golden Eagles coach Dustin Murray said. "But I have to say, the kids have stayed level-headed. They're looking forward to taking on Rockridge. We've had our excitement and fun; now we're looking forward to a quality opponent."

The regional championship came after the Golden Eagles dropped a season-ending doubleheader to Knoxville to finish 16-4 in the Lincoln Trail.

Having channeled that disappointment into a strong postseason performance, MerCo is not ready for the ride to end just yet.

"We're ready for the opportunity and the task that's at hand," Murray said. "We hope to go to Rockridge and take care of business."

Veteran trio boosts Rams: Returning to the sectional round after being denied with last spring's regional-title loss to Rockridge, Riverdale is looking to three of its veterans to guide the way.

The senior duo of shortstop Alivia Bark and pitcher Kayleigh Hartson and junior second baseman Lexi Duke have provided valuable leadership and experience to an otherwise youthful group.

"Experience is so important, and with those three, they set the tone for the whole team," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen. "All of the girls have been playing great the last few weeks. Everyone's jelling at the right time and playing with a lot of heart.

"We don't know a lot about (Tremont), so our focus is on continuing to do what we've been doing."

That includes continuing to get strong pitching from Hartson, who held Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard to a combined two runs in the Rams' two wins at the Prophetstown Regional.

"Kayleigh was spot-on for the Sherrard game," Creen said. "The last few weeks, she's done a great job of hitting her spots and moving the ball."