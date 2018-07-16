FORT DODGE, Iowa — Isabelle True did not find out until about 10 minutes before Monday's state tournament game she would be getting the start in the pitching circle.
"Between her and Hailey Sanders, we've got two very good pitchers," Louisa-Muscatine softball coach Bryan Butler said. "It's always kind of a game-day decision as to what we're going to do and how they warm up."
The Falcons made the right decision.
True established a Class 2A state tournament seven-inning record with 16 strikeouts in top-seeded Louisa-Muscatine's 3-2 victory over Wilton in a quarterfinal tilt at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Falcons, making their state tournament debut, advance to play fourth-seeded Central Springs (28-3) in a semifinal contest at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"I'll remember this game forever," True said. "It was just special."
It was especially so for True.
Besides getting the win and the strikeout record, she triggered L-M (36-6) at the plate with a mammoth two-run home run in the first inning and scored another run in the fourth.
"It felt good to get things started and take the stress off," True said. "It made everyone feel less pressure was on them. It isn't as nerve-racking."
True struck out the side in the second, third and fifth innings. She was particularly effective with her riseball.
"She was on fire," Butler said. "She really stepped up today."
Still, Wilton (25-16) had ample opportunities.
The Beavers stranded eight baserunners, including runners in scoring position in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
L-M elected to walk Wilton freshman slugger Chloe Wells, who came in with 22 doubles, 9 home runs and 60 RBI, intentionally three times, once to lead off a frame.
"We respect her and know her very well," Butler said. "She's a great hitter and with one swing of the bat, she can change the game. We know that."
Mallory Lange had two of Wilton's five hits, but the Beavers never could deliver the hit in a critical situation. It was a stark contrast from the past two regional games where Wilton scored nine and 10 runs, respectively.
"Chloe is the spark in our lineup, so when teams do that, our other girls need to step up and today they weren't putting the bat on the ball like we have in games past," Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said.
True matched Treynor's Madison Keysor's mark of 15 strikeouts with the first out in the seventh. She set the mark on the final out of the game.
"I always feel secure in the field when Isabelle is pitching," L-M outfielder Maddie Mashek said.
Mashek returned to the lineup after missing nearly a month with an ankle injury sustained sliding into home during a game against Winfield-Mount Union. She had two of the Falcons' five hits.
Butler admitted his team was a little awestruck walking into the complex.
"They were like, 'Oh my gosh, look at those stands,'" he said. "We had to tell them the bases are still 60 feet and the pitching rubber is 43 feet. It is the same game played between the chalk lines.
"They were a little intimidated by the bigness of Fort Dodge, but hopefully the next game that won't be the case."