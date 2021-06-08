Tuesday prep softball report: Riverdale moves on, Rockridge in holding pattern

Facing a two-run deficit going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the undefeated and top-seeded Rockets rallied to tie the game and had Tremont on the ropes until Mother Nature intervened. With two outs and runners on first and second, heavy winds and rains swept in, forcing the game to be suspended with the Rockets and Turks locked in a 3-3 tie and with Rockridge senior center fielder Lea Kendall at the plate. That is where play will resume Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Before the umpires pulled both teams off the diamond, Rockridge had tied the game when Payton Brown walked and scored on a wild pitch following an Olivia Drish double; Drish scored the tying run on a single by catcher Bailah Bognar.

There were two outs with courtesy runner Billie Dieterich at second base and Taylor Sedam on first following a two-out walk from Tremont senior pitching ace Paige McAllister, with Kendall at the plate and down 1-2 in the count.

Stanford Olympia 7, Kewanee 2: Awaiting Wednesday's Rockridge-Tremont outcome will be Stanford Olympia (20-3), which jumped on Kewanee with a three-run first inning and never looked back as it ended the Boilermakers' season at 17-9.