Class 5A
Davenport West (26-15) at Dubuque Hempstead (30-11)
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Dubuque
How they got here: Davenport West won at Muscatine on Saturday, 6-4. Hempstead silenced Dubuque Senior 2-0.
West's top players: Jayme Finn, sr. (.440 avg., 46 runs, 24 RBI, 35 SB); Courtney Harris, sr. (.429 avg., 30 SB); Sara Weisrock, sr. (12-5, 3.80 ERA, 97 IP, 57 Ks)
Hempstead's top players: Alana Cooksley, sr. (.459 avg., 40 runs, 25 2B, 5 HR, 47 RBI); Morgan King, sr. (.392 avg., 13 2B, 4 HR, 28 RBI); Malarie Huseman, so. (16-6, 2.39 ERA, 134 IP, 121 Ks)
Quick hits: Unranked West beat 10th-ranked Hempstead 5-1 in Cedar Rapids on June 23. In fact, the Falcons have ended the Golden Eagles' season in regional play two of the last three seasons. West, which has won seven of its last eight, leads 5A with 142 stolen bases. Hempstead was ranked as high as third this season, but is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Burlington (31-9) at Pleasant Valley (32-7)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scott Community College, Bettendorf
How they got here: Burlington defeated Bettendorf 4-1 in the regional semifinal. PV silenced Davenport Central 11-0 in five innings.
Burlington's top players: Makaylin Powers, jr. (.423 avg., 15 2B, 4 HR, 30 RBI; 14-4, 1.96 ERA); Bryanna Mahaffey, so. (.521 avg., 44 runs, 21 SB); Adessa Brandenburg, fr. (.302 avg., 27 RBI; 10-3, 1.86 ERA)
PV's top players: Carli Spelhaug, jr. (.477 avg., 13 2B, 8 HR, 39 RBI, 22 SB); Ellie Spelhaug, sr. (.492 avg., 13 2B, 13 HR, 59 RBI; 20-2, 0.73 ERA); Alexia Lara, sr. (.447 avg., 13 2B, 7 HR, 36 RBI); Emily Wood, fr. (.500 avg., 9 3B, 34 RBI)
Quick hits: Teams met less than two weeks ago in Burlington. PV used a pair of home runs to win the opener 3-2 and cruised in the nightcap 13-0. The Spartans did not face Powers, an Iowa State recruit, in either game. PV leads 5A with 39 home runs. Ellie Spelhaug ranks among top three in 5A in home runs and RBI. Top-ranked PV has finished first and second at the state tournament each of the past two seasons.
— Matt Coss