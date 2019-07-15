Class 5A
Pleasant Valley (27-12) at Johnston (33-8)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Johnston (Johnston Middle School)
Previous meeting: Johnston used a three-run first inning to beat PV 4-1 on June 8. Sophomore Lexi Gootee limited PV to six hits.
Need to know: If the Spartans want to make a run at a third straight Class 5A state title, they'll need to get through the fifth-ranked team on the road. PV has won 12 of its last 14 games, including double-digit runs in four straight contests. Emily Wood is batting a team-best .538 and Carli Spelhaug is hitting .508 with 20 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs. Johnston has won 17 straight contests. Sophie Maras is the team's top offensive player — .478 average, 10 homers and 48 RBIs.
Ottumwa (32-7) at Muscatine (31-7)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Muscatine (Kent-Stein Park)
Previous meeting: None this season
Need to know: Winners of 15 straight, No. 7 Muscatine eyes its first trip to the state tournament in five years. The Muskies are fifth in 5A in average (.368) and doubles (76). They have four players hitting above .400 in Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars, Kaylie Reynolds and Kate Nelson. Ottumwa beat Davenport North 6-1 in the regional semifinal. The No. 9 Bulldogs are among the 5A leaders in home runs with 37.
Class 4A
Fairfield (22-18) at North Scott (25-14)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Eldridge (North Scott High School)
Previous meeting: North Scott beat Fairfield 11-0 at the University of Iowa on May 31. Sam Lee and Ryann Cheek each had three hits in that five-inning tilt.
Need to know: Third-ranked North Scott is seeking its first state trip since 2010 and 13th in program history. The Lancers, with just two seniors, edged Burlington 4-3 in the regional semifinal. Lee is hitting a team-best .377 with with 4 homers and 31 RBIs. Unranked Fairfield beat Mount Pleasant 12-4 in the regional semifinal. Freshman Hannah Simpson is hitting .475 with 11 doubles and 33 RBIs. Pitcher Allison Rebling has 219 strikeouts in 143 innings.
Central DeWitt (28-8) at West Delaware (29-10)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Manchester (Sill Field)
Previous meeting: The teams split a Wamac East doubleheader on July 3. The Sabers won the opener 1-0 and the Hawks took Game 2, 6-1.
Need to know: Central DeWitt has won 11 of its last 12 games, including a 2-1 win over Dubuque Wahlert in the regional semifinal. The Sabers are looking for the program's second state trip, the last coming in 2005. Talbot Kinney is hitting a team-high .403 with 7 homers and 42 RBIs. Mya Cavanagh is 13-4 with 1.08 ERA. West Delaware's Eve Wedewer is batting .453 with 16 doubles. The Hawks haven't been to state since 2013.
