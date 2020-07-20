Tuesday's area softball regional finals

Region 8

Need to know: This is the only 5A regional final pitting top-10 ranked teams against each other. City High leads the state with 41 home runs. Lindsey and Koenig are returning first team all-staters from the Little Hawks' team which placed third at state last year. Muscatine, vying for its first state tournament appearance since 2014, has struck out just 37 times all season (lowest in 5A). Maura Chalupa allowed just one run and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings of relief in Saturday's win over Linn-Mar.