Tuesday's area softball regional finals

Class 5A
Region 2
Who: #13 Bettendorf (18-6) at #7 Johnston (15-7)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Johnston Middle School
How they got here: Bettendorf knocked off Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-8 on Saturday. Johnston throttled Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 12-0.
Bettendorf four to watch: Madison Temple, LF, sr. (.470 avg., 11 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBIs); Sophia Del Vecchio, P/SS, jr. (.456 avg., 11 2B, 8 HR, 33 RBIs; 7-2, 3.00 ERA, 63 IP); Maggie Erpelding, CF, sr. (.440 avg., 30 runs, 5 2B, 23 RBIs, 24 SB); Alexis Mulvehill, 3B, sr. (.500 avg., 6 2B, 5 HR, 21 RBIs)
Johnston four to watch: Ava Smithson, C, so. (.431 avg., 5 2B, 7 HR, 24 RBIs); Chloe Fehn, CF, sr. (.467 avg., 26 runs, 7 2B, 12 RBI, 15 SB); Hannah Hughes, P, sr. (6-4, 2.74 ERA, 69 IP); Paige Peterson, 1B, fr. (.424 avg., 7 2B, HR, 12 RBIs)
Need to know: Johnston split a doubleheader with top-ranked Fort Dodge and four games with top-10 ranked Ankeny Centennial this summer. The Dragons are hitting .287, second lowest of the 16 teams remaining in 5A. Fehn, the team's leadoff hitter, is a returning first team all-stater. Bettendorf, batting .407 and third in 5A with 33 home runs, looks for its first state trip in five years. The Bulldogs have scored at least nine runs in a game 15 times this season.
Region 6
Who: Davenport West (7-14) at #9 Pleasant Valley (16-6)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bettendorf (Pleasant Valley Complex)
How they got here: Davenport West slipped past Davenport Central 4-3 and upset 11th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead 3-2. PV used a six-run second inning to cruise past Davenport North 11-1 in six innings.
West four to watch: Kaitlyn Powell, SS, so. (.367 avg., 3 2B, 3B, 11 RBIs); Ashley Smith, CF, so. (.393 avg., 3 2B, 7 RBIs, 6 SB); Rylee Rommel, P, jr. (5-5, 6.85 ERA, 64 1/3 IP); Ashlynn Utterback, 1B, jr. (.343 avg., 2 HR, 10 RBIs)
PV four to watch: Emily Wood, CF, jr. (.468 avg., 30 runs, 9 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, 19 SB); Peggy Klingler, C, sr. (.522 avg., 11 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBIs); Sophia Lindquist, P, jr. (9-2, 1.88 ERA, 67 IP; .354 avg., 15 RBIs); Carly Lundry, 3B, sr. (.466 avg., 7 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBIs)
Need to know: West started the season 0-11 and has the fewest wins of any team remaining in 5A, but coach Steve Saladino's team has won seven of its last 10 (two over ranked teams in North Scott and Hempstead). PV looks to book its fifth trip to state in seven years. The Spartans have won eight straight and outscored opponents 86-12 in that span. Lindquist's ERA is 1.40 during the win streak. PV, hitting .394 as a team, beat West 12-0 and 10-0 on June 18.
Region 8
Who: #8 Muscatine (17-2) at #5 Iowa City High (18-4)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Iowa City (City High School)
How they got here: Muscatine overcame an inauspicious start to upend Linn-Mar 9-5. City High waltzed past city rival Iowa City West 9-2.
Muscatine four to watch: Rylie Moss, CF, jr. (.662 avg., 35 runs, 6 3B, 12 RBIs, 17 SB); Olivia Harmon, LF, jr. (.444 avg., 3 3B, 18 RBIs); Kaylynn Salyars, SS, jr. (.469 avg., 8 2B, 3 3B, 30 RBIs); Bree Seaman, P, so. (11-1, 2.11 ERA, 63 IP; .385 avg., 2 HR, 13 RBIs)
City High four to watch: Ayana Lindsey, P, jr. (.508 avg., 6 2B, 10 HR, 29 RBIs, 17 SB, 7-4, 2.06 ERA, 64 2/3 IP, 67 Ks); Carey Koenig, C, jr. (.458 avg., 25 runs, 7 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBIs); Keli Potter, 2B, sr. (.389 avg., 4 2B, 5 HR, 28 RBIs); Ella Cook, 1B/P, jr. (.350 avg., 6 2B, 6 HR, 22 RBIs; 8-0, 3.22 ERA, 54 1/3 IP, 50 Ks)
Need to know: This is the only 5A regional final pitting top-10 ranked teams against each other. City High leads the state with 41 home runs. Lindsey and Koenig are returning first team all-staters from the Little Hawks' team which placed third at state last year. Muscatine, vying for its first state tournament appearance since 2014, has struck out just 37 times all season (lowest in 5A). Maura Chalupa allowed just one run and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings of relief in Saturday's win over Linn-Mar.
Class 4A
Region 8
Who: #15 Western Dubuque (11-7) at #5 North Scott (15-9)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eldridge (North Scott High School)
How they got here: Western Dubuque rallied to stave off Central DeWitt 3-2 in eight innings Saturday. North Scott doubled-up Dubuque Wahlert 8-4 behind a pair of home runs from Brooke Kilburg.
Western Dubuque four to watch: Sydney Kennedy, P, jr. (8-3, 0.98 ERA, 71 IP, 89 Ks; .483 avg., 6 2B, 11 RBIs); Sara Horsfield, CF, jr. (.417 avg., 4 RBIs, 8 SB); Ella Link, 1B, sr. (.278 avg., 5 2B, 10 RBIs); Emma Gile, C, sr. (.295 avg., 5 2B, 8 RBIs)
North Scott four to watch: Brooke Kilburg, CF, sr. (.431 avg., 5 HR, 24 RBIs, 11 SB); Maddy McDermott, DP, fr. (.492 avg., 8 HR, 25 RBIs); Ryann Cheek, P, jr. (4-2, 2.38 ERA, 41 IP, .460 avg., 11 RBIs); Sam Lee, C, sr. (.390 avg., 9 2B, 2 HR, 20 RBIs)
Need to know: Western Dubuque seeks its second state tournament berth in softball, first since 2008. The Bobcats don't have a win over a team currently state-ranked. Kennedy pitched 12 innings in the regular-season finale loss to second-ranked West Delaware, 6-4. North Scott is looking for back-to-back state trips for the first time since it went six straight years from 1998-2003. The Lancers are hitting .366, nearly 75 percentage points better than last year's state runner-up squad.
