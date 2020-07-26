Tuesday's area state tournament softball capsules

Class 3A quarterfinal
No. 2 Assumption (19-5) vs. No. 15 Boyden-Hull/RV (14-2)
When: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Dodger Diamond)
How they got here: Assumption run-ruled its three regional opponents -- Columbus Community (12-0), Mid-Prairie (12-0) and No. 7 West Liberty (10-0). BHRV beat Sheldon (7-6), Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-2) and 12th-ranked Spirit Lake (16-10).
Assumption's four to watch: Leah Maro, P, fr. (8-1, 1.89 ERA, 40 2/3 IP, 32 Ks); Anna Wohlers, C, jr. (.457 avg., 6 2B, 11 HR, 34 RBIs); Carlie Sammon, 3B, sr. (.381 avg., 5 2B, 7 HR, 28 RBIs); Lauren Loken, LF, jr. (.424 avg., 9 2B, 20 RBIs)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's four to watch: Brooke Zylstra, 1B, sr. (.500 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs); Charli Bomgaars, CF, sr. (.473 avg., 25 runs, 5 2B, 8 RBIs, 20 SB); Lizzy Blum, P, sr. (14-2, 3.06 ERA, 96 IP, 111 Ks); Jewel Bergstrom, 2B, so. (.444 avg., 13 RBIs, 8 sacrifices)
Need to know: The Knights have an opportunity to become the first program in Iowa to claim four straight summer state softball titles this week. They've outscored teams 70-14 in the last nine games at the Rogers Sports Complex. Maro has yet to give up a run in nine postseason innings. The Nighthawks had 20 hits in their regional final win and average more than eight runs a game. Zylstra was a second team all-stater last year. They were 10-runned by two teams this year who didn't make state — West Sioux and West Lyon.
Class 2A quarterfinals
No. 4 Northeast (19-2) vs. No. 6 Central Springs (17-3)
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Dodger Diamond)
How they got here: Northeast knocked off Clayton Ridge (14-2), Dyersville Beckman (16-6) and Iowa City Regina (2-1) to earn its first state berth. Central Springs blanked West Hancock (10-0) and North Union (8-0) along with a 4-1 win over Emmetsburg in the regional final.
Northeast's four to watch: Madison Kluever, P, 8th (18-2, 2.71 ERA, 119 IP, 73 Ks; .370 avg., 3 HR, 18 RBIs); Bree Mangelsen, C, sr. (.538 avg., 13 2B, 2 HR, 30 RBIs); Neveah Hildebrandt, CF, jr. (.377 avg., 28 runs, 7 extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, 12 SB); Alexis Ehlers, SS, jr. (.517 avg., 12 2B, 20 RBIs, 8 SB)
Central Springs' four to watch: Cooper Klaahsen, P, fr. (16-2, 1.84 ERA, 80 IP, 111 Ks); Madisyn Kelly, C, so. (.536 avg., 8 HR, 26 RBIs, 15 walks); Kaylea Fessler, CF, so. (.493 avg., 9 2B, 5 HR, 27 RBIs); Abigayle Angell, RF, jr. (.375 avg., 4 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs)
Need to know: This is Northeast's first trip in any IGHSAU sponsored state tournament. Winner of 11 straight games, the Rebels had all nine of their position players earn River Valley Conference postseason honors and Travis Eversmeyer was coach of the year. Northeast is second in the 2A field with a .410 batting average. Central Springs doesn't have a senior on its roster. The Panthers, making their seventh straight appearance in Fort Dodge, are 17-0 when scoring at least three runs.
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4)
When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Dodger Diamond)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
How they got here: Louisa-Muscatine won three games by three runs or less -- Van Buren (7-4), West Branch (6-5 in 8 innings) and Wilton (5-2). Underwood beat Missouri Valley (10-3), Logan-Magnolia (4-2) and No. 5 West Monona (8-4).
L-M's four to watch: Hailey Sanders, P, sr. (14-2, 0.81 ERA, 95 IP, 149 Ks; .429 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs); McKenna Hohenadel, CF, so. (.538 avg., 32 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 9 SB); Kylee Sanders, SS, jr. (.587 avg., 38 runs, 13 2B, 15 RBIs, 12 SB); Morgan Stecher, C, 8th (.294 avg., 2 HR, 16 RBIs)
Underwood's four to watch: Ella Pierce, P, jr. (12-2, 1.32 ERA, 85 IP, 71 Ks; .409 avg., 13 RBIs); Maddie Pierce, C, jr. (.333 avg., 4 HR, 15 RBIs); Grace Pierce, SS, fr. (.409 avg., 12 runs, 8 RBIs); Paige Marcantonio, 3B, sr. (.259 avg., 2 HR, 12 RBIs)
Need to know: Louisa-Muscatine has labored a bit in the past couple of weeks, but it found a way to reach the state tournament for the third straight year. Hailey Sanders enters with 67 wins and nearly 750 strikeouts for her career. The top three hitters in L-M's lineup are all hitting above .425. Only one other player in lineup is above .300. Underwood is making its first state trip since 2004. The Eagles have the lowest batting average (.299) of the eight teams in the 2A field but are second in ERA (1.49).
-- Compiled by Matt Coss
