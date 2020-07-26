Tuesday's area state tournament softball capsules

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4)

Need to know: Louisa-Muscatine has labored a bit in the past couple of weeks, but it found a way to reach the state tournament for the third straight year. Hailey Sanders enters with 67 wins and nearly 750 strikeouts for her career. The top three hitters in L-M's lineup are all hitting above .425. Only one other player in lineup is above .300. Underwood is making its first state trip since 2004. The Eagles have the lowest batting average (.299) of the eight teams in the 2A field but are second in ERA (1.49).