Tuesday's Iowa regional final softball capsules

Class 5A
Bettendorf (24-15) at Muscatine (35-3)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Kent-Stein Park, Muscatine
Twitter: @tbrownsports
Need to know: Winners of 16 straight, Muscatine is the top-ranked team in 5A and looking for a second consecutive trip to state after reaching the semifinals a year ago. Senior Avarie Eagle is hitting .516 with 10 home runs and a state-best 67 RBIs. Leadoff hitter and outfielder Rylie Moss, an Iowa signee, has a .515 average with 12 extra-base hits and 35 stolen bases. Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa form a nice 1-2 punch in the circle, a combined 34-3 with 198 strikeouts in 204 innings. ... No. 13 Bettendorf earned a split with Muscatine in the conference doubleheader on June 21, winning 4-3 and losing 9-1. Emily Rigdon was the winning pitcher and Bre Caffery had three hits in the victory. The Bulldogs are vying for back-to-back state trips as well. Rigdon and Sophia Del Vecchio have teamed for 18 homers and 85 RBIs.
Davenport North (26-13) at Pleasant Valley (32-7)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Pleasant Valley Spartan Complex, Bettendorf
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Need to know: North is playing in its first regional final since 1999. The Wildcats had to rally from a deficit to beat Davenport Central in the regional semifinal, 3-2. A senior-dominated team, North is led offensively by McKenna Rebarcak (.453 avg., 18 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs) and Yanna Roberts (.449 avg., 27 SB). North, hitting .395 as a team, has scored three or more runs in 32 of its 39 games. Two of those seven exceptions came in 3-1 and 3-2 defeats to PV on June 3. ... The Spartans are playing for their sixth state tournament trip in eight seasons. Senior outfielder Emily Wood, who has been part of three state tournament teams, is batting a team-best .500 with 11 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases. Kaitlyn Drish pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Saturday's regional semifinal win over Dubuque Hempstead.
— Compiled by Matt Coss