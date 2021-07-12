Tuesday's Iowa regional final softball capsules

Need to know: North is playing in its first regional final since 1999. The Wildcats had to rally from a deficit to beat Davenport Central in the regional semifinal, 3-2. A senior-dominated team, North is led offensively by McKenna Rebarcak (.453 avg., 18 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs) and Yanna Roberts (.449 avg., 27 SB). North, hitting .395 as a team, has scored three or more runs in 32 of its 39 games. Two of those seven exceptions came in 3-1 and 3-2 defeats to PV on June 3. ... The Spartans are playing for their sixth state tournament trip in eight seasons. Senior outfielder Emily Wood, who has been part of three state tournament teams, is batting a team-best .500 with 11 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases. Kaitlyn Drish pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Saturday's regional semifinal win over Dubuque Hempstead.