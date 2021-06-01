Tuesday's prep report

Softball

Rockridge 9, Moline 1: Rockridge capped an unbeaten regular season by routing Moline 9-1 on Tuesday in non-conference play as the Rockets scored three first-inning runs and never looked back.

Olivia Drish drove in three of the Rockets' first four runs with a two-run double in the first and a one-run double in the third, the latter answering the only Moline run of the game.

Rockridge kept the insurance runs coming, with Payton Brown chipping in a two-run homer as the Rockets made it 7-1 through five innings. Keaton Frere added a solo shot in the sixth.

Top-seeded Rockridge opens the Class 2A postseason Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's Mercer County and Knoxville contest.

Fifth-seeded Moline will face Normal Community Wednesday in its Class 4A postseason opener.

