Tuesday's QCT prep report

Softball
North Scott 8-4, Davenport North 7-7: Scoring seven runs in each game of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill against North Scott was only good enough to salvage a split for the Davenport North Wildcats.
North Scott rallied for an 8-7 victory in the opener and the Wildcats stomped out any hopes of a repeat in the nightcap with a 7-4 victory despite North Scott scoring single runs in each of its final two at-bats.
Late heroics spurred the Lancers in the opener as they rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh to tie game at 7 and force extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Paige Westlin doubled in the game-winning run. Westlin finished that game 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. She also drove in two runs in the nightcap, ripping a homer in that contest.
Kenzie Tronnes ripped out four hits in the opener — two singles and two doubles — for North. She also scored three runs and drove in one. McKenna Rebarcak had a triple and home run and drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, the Wildcats built a 7-2 lead after five innings and held on. Layla Muhammad led that victory with a 3-for-3 game that included two runs scored and two RBIs. Jordan Burch had two hits and drove in two runs for the winners and Rebarcak had two more hits and another RBI.
Central DeWitt 14-14, Clinton 3-2: The Central DeWitt High School softball team found a unique formula for a win in the opening game of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex. The Sabers scored two runs in each of the first five innings before tacking on four more in the seventh for a 14-3 victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens.
Scoring 14 made it easy to complete the sweep as the Sabers (3-2) put up 10 runs in the second inning of the nightcap and added four more in the third en route to a 14-2 victory.
Ava Morris pounded out four hits in the opener, scored three runs and drove in four for the winners to back winning pitcher Paige Owens, a sophomore.
Senior Talbot Kinney was the offensive stalwart in the nightcap, getting three hits, scoring three runs and driving in five runs.
Rockridge 9, Moline 1: Rockridge capped an unbeaten regular season by routing Moline 9-1 on Tuesday in non-conference play as the Rockets scored three first-inning runs and never looked back.
Olivia Drish drove in three of the Rockets' first four runs with a two-run double in the first and a one-run double in the third, the latter answering the only Moline run of the game.
Rockridge kept the insurance runs coming, with Payton Brown chipping in a two-run homer as the Rockets made it 7-1 through five innings. Keaton Frere added a solo shot in the sixth.