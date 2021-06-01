Tuesday's QCT prep report

Softball

North Scott 8-4, Davenport North 7-7: Scoring seven runs in each game of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill against North Scott was only good enough to salvage a split for the Davenport North Wildcats.

North Scott rallied for an 8-7 victory in the opener and the Wildcats stomped out any hopes of a repeat in the nightcap with a 7-4 victory despite North Scott scoring single runs in each of its final two at-bats.

Late heroics spurred the Lancers in the opener as they rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh to tie game at 7 and force extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Paige Westlin doubled in the game-winning run. Westlin finished that game 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. She also drove in two runs in the nightcap, ripping a homer in that contest.

Kenzie Tronnes ripped out four hits in the opener — two singles and two doubles — for North. She also scored three runs and drove in one. McKenna Rebarcak had a triple and home run and drove in three runs.