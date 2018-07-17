FORT DODGE, Iowa — During 38 regular-season games, Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara pitched in the same contest only four times.
In the postseason, the two-headed pitching attack has been a critical piece of the Pleasant Valley softball team's success.
Spelhaug and Lara teamed for nine strikeouts and a three-hitter Tuesday evening as top-ranked PV blanked Iowa City High 4-0 in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"Most teams have only once ace pitcher, but we're fortunate to have two pitchers who could go to any other school and be the ace," PV third baseman Bell Luebken said. "We might as well use both of them."
PV (34-7) is in the semifinals for the third consecutive season. It will meet fifth-ranked West Des Moines Valley (32-9) at 7 p.m. today.
With doubleheaders during the season and multiple contests in a day at weekend tournaments, the Spartans usually pitch Spelhaug one game and Lara the other.
But come postseason, coach Jose Lara has opted to use Spelhaug for the first five innings and turn it over to his daughter for the final two.
Spelhaug throws harder and relies on a dropball. Lara tends to elevate the ball more.
"It gives us an advantage because Ellie doesn't have to go a full seven," Alexia Lara said. "She knows, 'OK, I can throw my best five and then I got another good pitcher behind me.'
"We have confidence in each other we can get the job done for one another."
Coach Lara used that same approach in all three state tournament games last year.
"If we have the lead going into the sixth, we're going to be pretty hard to beat," he said. "Those two are just so different in how they pitch."
City High (24-19) produced only four baserunners in the game. It had just one reach scoring position, but Spelhaug worked around it in the fifth inning.
"We just didn't square up balls like we have been," City High coach Jeff Koenig said. "We got fooled a few times.
"(Spelhaug) is probably one of the best pitchers in the state."
PV hit its stride offensively the second time through the order.
After generating only a bunt single in the first 2 2/3 innings, Carli Spelhaug dropped in a two-out single and Emily Wood followed with an RBI triple.
An inning later, Alexia Lara smacked a homer over the fence in center.
"The game is all about making adjustments," Alexia Lara said. "We made them a little bit later in the game, but that is better than not making them at all.
"We were expecting a lot of inside (pitches) and prepared for that, but she started outside and we had to switch our mentality. It took a while."
The Spartans delivered the clinching blow in the fifth.
Wood and Ellie Spelhaug strung together back-to-back two-out hits. With first base open, City High decided to intentionally walk Lara.
"I was a little surprised with two outs," coach Lara said, "but I liked that. Bell is a good ball player and there's a reason she's our No. 5 hitter. I had all the faith in her she was going to come through."
Luebken made the Little Hawks pay.
She took Ayana Lindsey's first pitch to right-center for a two-run single. It was Luebken's first hit in three postseason games.
"I wasn't even surprised," Wood said. "Bell was due for a hit for a while. I was so proud of her when she got it."
Luebken said it was a big confidence boost. She started in the field, but was not part of PV's batting lineup at state last season.
"I just wanted to prove them wrong for making that decision," she said.
Wood finished with three of PV's nine hits. The freshman outfielder raised her average to over .500 for the season.
"She has so many weapons," coach Lara said. "That girl is already scary. Two years from now, it is scary to think how good she'll be for our program."
PV, vying for back-to-back state championships, faces a rugged test in Valley. The teams split during the regular season, with the Tigers winning the last matchup 1-0 on June 30.
"We know (Valley) well," coach Lara said. "The girls love playing against them. They know it is going to be competitive and a hard game.
"Not saying tonight wasn't going to be hard, but they know this is going to be the game just like last year."