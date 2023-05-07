Winners of the last two IHSA Class 2A state softball championships and three of the last four, the Rockridge High School's softball team looks to write another historic chapter.

If Rockridge were to advance to this year's title game in Peoria, it would be just the third Illinois Quad Cities program to do so and the first since Moline reached the finals from 1994-96, winning Class AA crowns in '94 and '96.

The other team to reach three straight championship games -- and the only one to win all three -- is Alleman, Class A state winners from 1992-94.

The Rockets' road to the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex begins next week in the Princeton Regional.

Owners of a 24-1 record and 16 straight wins since a 1-0 loss to Ottawa on Apr. 8 ended its state-record 73-game winning streak, Rockridge also holds the distinction of being the sole No. 1 seed among area teams in 1A and 2A.

"More than anything, we know the target on our backs is as big and real as ever," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "It's pushed us to work harder and not take anything for granted. Being No. 1 gives the kids a bit of gratification, but it also means a lot of responsibility and hard work.

"We know other teams are going to be coming after us, and that makes us sharper and more focused. I like that."

At 10-0, the Rockets have locked up their seventh consecutive Three Rivers West Division title, with six of those being outright championships. Going into its final two conference games with Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge has won 60 straight league contests.

Among the challengers the Rockets will face at Princeton's Little Siberia Field is fourth-seeded Kewanee (12-7) which at 7-3 is still in the hunt for the Three Rivers East title.

An extra motivation for Rockridge is the fact that it will serve as sectional hosts this season.

But as far as Nelson is concerned, it is either No. 8 Mendota (5-13) or No. 7 Princeton (7-11) that his club will focus on when it opens the postseason a week from Tuesday.

"Home cooking does our team a lot of good, and we're motivated to get through and host sectionals," he said, "but when we get to the playoffs, we tell the kids that our magic number is seven," he said. "We just look at the one game that's ahead of us."

Area quartet earn No. 2 seeds: Four other area teams saw excellent seasons rewarded by earning No. 2 seeds in their respective sectional complexes.

In Class 2A, the Sherrard Tigers (13-7) will take their No. 2 seed north to the Prophetstown Regional, where they headline a field that includes three of their rivals from the TRAC West.

While Sherrard awaits the winner between No. 10 Alleman (3-14) and No. 9 Orion (7-20), the other semifinal a week from Tuesday pits another top three TRAC West club in third-seeded Riverdale (16-6) against fifth-seed and reigning regional champion Erie-Prophetstown (8-11).

Also scoring a No. 2 seed in 2A is Lincoln Trail Conference leader Mercer County (21-5). Sitting at 14-2 in the LTC, the Golden Eagles lead Biggsville West Central (22-4, 14-3) by a half-game and third-place Ridgewood (19-5, 13-3) by one game entering the season's final week.

MerCo will begin its second season a week from Tuesday at the Brimfield Regional where it will take on either No. 9 Monmouth-Roseville (5-15) or No. 6 Farmington (6-10-1) to begin its pursuit of its first regional championship.

In 1A, Morrison has enjoyed a turnaround season, taking a 12-9 record into the final week after going 5-63 the last four seasons and losing 52 straight games at one point.

Rewarded with a No. 2 seed, Morrison will make the short trip to Sterling for the Newman Regional and will meet the winner between No. 8 Amboy (6-12) and No. 6 Henry-Senachwine (9-9) a week from Tuesday.

Also seeded second in 1A is Fulton (14-7), which is in the hunt for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division in Derek Germann's first year as head coach.

Going into the last week of the regular season, the Steamers hold a two-game lead over Galena in the league race. They open at the Stockton Regional a week from Wednesday against either No. 10 River Ridge-Scales Mound (6-15) or No. 8 East Dubuque (7-15), both NUIC West rivals of theirs.

Other 1A clubs to watch: Two more Lincoln Trail contenders -- the aforementioned Ridgewood Spartans and the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans -- are teams to definitely keep an eye on in Class 1A come next week.

Coming off last year's debut regional championship, the Spartans are seeded third as they head to Sciota and the West Prairie Regional. They open their title defense a week from Wednesday against No. 8 Bushnell-Prairie City (4-15).

A-W (15-9) sits at 12-4 in the LTC and is a game behind third-place Ridgewood. The Titans drew a No. 4 seed and will also serves as regional hosts, opening a week from Wednesday at Annawan's Howes Park against No. 7 Stark County (8-19).