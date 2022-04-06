Unbeaten Kewanee softball picking up where it left off

KEWANEE — Twenty years ago, the Kewanee High School softball program was enjoying a veritable golden age.

Two decades after a run of three straight IHSA Class A regional championships from 2002-04, golden days have returned for the Boilermakers.

Following up a 2021 campaign in which it took home a Class 2A regional plaque to break an 18-year title drought, Kewanee has picked up where it left off in the opening weeks of the spring season.

Led by a trio of ace pitchers, the Boilers have rolled out to a 7-0 start. Their most recent win came Tuesday, a 2-1 decision over a Riverdale team that reached the 2A Elite Eight last season.

"We've got a whole bunch of competitors," Kewanee coach Rob Weston said. "They practice hard, and they're looking to get out and show what they can do. So far, the bats have been pretty hot, and while our pitching has always been stronger, it's even stronger than a year ago.

"For us not having been outside that much, it's pretty refreshing to see. It's nice when you see all the directions going the same way."

In the circle, the trio of senior southpaw Kendal Bennison and junior right-handers Ava LaFollette and Makaela Salisbury have split the pitching duties. LaFollette is 3-0, with Bennison and Salisbury posting two wins apiece.

"We've got a little bit of a rotation going," Weston said. "It's a coach's dream, to have three experienced starters on your staff, and all of them giving different looks."

At the plate, Salisbury is also among the team leaders with a .474 average, while junior utility player McKensey Stontz has been a strong addition to the lineup with a team-best .533 batting clip.

In the wake of last year's 17-9 finish — the first winning season for Kewanee softball since 2005 — the Boilermakers have upped the ante in terms of their nonconference schedule.

"We've picked up quite a few tough teams," said Weston, who is 45-36 since taking over in 2018. "We played West Central and Riverdale this week, along with Farmington on Saturday; we've added games with Rock Island and Geneseo and a doubleheader with LaSalle-Peru."

All of that is in the service of Kewanee's bid to make this season the perfect follow-up to last year's run.

That starts with contending for a title in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, where the Boilers are 1-0 after a 10-4 win over Sterling Newman last week.

"Winning regionals last year was big, and a good step for our program," Weston said. "These girls are competitive, and I know they want to come up with more. They want to be competitive in every game they play.

"A conference title would be big, but they want to go deeper in the postseason."

