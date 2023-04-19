One day after a tough one-run loss to Western Big 6 rival Moline, the United Township softball team was right back at it in conference play.

Making the drive to the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, the Lady Panthers found themselves facing a Pioneer club riding high after scoring the program's first win in nearly two years.

Down by one early, UT used a relentless offensive attack to score 10 unanswered runs, then was able to fend off the Pioneers down the stretch to secure a 15-7 Big 6 win Wednesday at Rose Field.

A three-run second inning capped by a two-run homer from junior right fielder Kloey Miner gave the Panthers (7-6, 5-3 WB6) the lead for good at 4-2 as they opened up the second half of the conference season on a high note.

"I definitely felt like we needed something to start us off and get the momentum going," said Miner (2-for-4). "The loss to Moline, I took that one personally, because I really wanted us to beat them, but we were able to come back and battle tough today."

While the Panthers were looking to bounce back quickly after falling 5-4 to the Maroons on Tuesday, Alleman (1-9, 1-6 WB6) was riding the wave of its 5-3 win over Galesburg, the first for the Pioneer softball team since topping Abingdon-Avon 10-9 on May 29, 2021.

After shelving the program due to low numbers last spring, the Pioneers are gradually making progress as the '23 season goes on. In its first meeting with UT on Mar. 28, the Panthers rolled to a 17-0 victory.

"We're making progress; unfortunately, it's not always linear," Alleman coach Mike Ackerman said. "We took a step forward (Tuesday), then took a few steps backward today. But we're getting there; we're working hard in practice, and we were excited after Tuesday night.

"We told them to celebrate that win, then turn our attention to UT. They were pretty grounded coming into today, but I thought our energy was not as high."

After a Marilyn Boyer RBI double put the Panthers up one in their half of the first inning, Alleman came back with two runs in the home half of the first. Izzy Schneider tripled in Kendall Possin, who had worked a lead-off walk, and Lilly Mitchell (2-for-3) doubled to score Schneider.

The Pioneers had two runners in scoring position with two outs, but UT freshman pitcher Emily Stevens shut the door and went on to work three more scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

"I feel like with pitching, you have to trust your teammates out there," said Stevens, who also went 3-for-4 at the plate. "I knew my defense is always going to back me up, and that it's okay if anyone makes a mistake, because they'll make the next play."

United Township continued to tack on, scoring three times in the top of the third and twice in the fourth and fifth innings to open up an 11-2 lead.

In addition to Miner, Kaylie Pena went 3-for-4 with three RBI, while Boyer was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI and Mea Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Miah Berhenke also knocked in a pair of runs.

All of that production was needed, as Alleman scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 11-5. Pena's three-run double made it a nine-run game in the top of the sixth as she pitched the final three innings in just her second appearance of the spring.

"I will say, it was nice to have Kaylie back in the circle again, and we're going to try and work her in more," UT coach John Alonzo said. "But honestly, I told them our loss (Tuesday) was better than our win today. Alleman has improved since the last time we saw them, credit to their coaching staff and kids.

"But it felt like we won ugly today. We've got a tough road ahead of us, and we've got to keep getting better."