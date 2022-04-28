UT softball rallies with grand slam to defeat Quincy in extras

The United Township High School softball team trailed Quincy by four runs in the bottom of the seventh with nobody on and one out.

Two outs away from the Panthers’ seventh straight loss, the dugout had more buzz than one might think.

“I was pep talking our team and telling them that we had to start now, we have to have energy,” sophomore pitcher/shortstop Kaylie Pena said. “I still believed we could come back because we have fight in this team.”

And she was right. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and Katie Fox — who homered earlier in the game — came to the plate.

The pitch was on the outer half, but Fox extended her arms and blasted it to left-center just over the fence for a game-tying grand slam.

United Township walked it off an inning later in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-7 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Blue Devils on Thursday at home. The winning run scored on a single that was followed by two Blue Devils throwing errors.

Fox finished with seven RBIs and two homers. How did she do it?

“I don’t really think while I’m up to bat,” Fox said. “I just try to hit it hard and then I see where it goes. I have hit like that before, but today was pretty good. It’s really exciting.”

The win was the Panthers’ (7-11, 4-3 WB6) first since April 18 and snapped a six-game losing streak. It was the type of comeback that UT coach John Alonzo believes could give his young squad a lot of confidence moving forward.

“This could help us for the rest of the year,” Alonzo said. “It got us out of this six-game skid. I know Moline beat us a couple of weeks ago and they haven’t lost since. You never know what these types of wins are going to do. Hopefully it gives us a few wins down the road.”

Pena got the seventh-inning rally started with an infield single — her third of the game — and Sam Verstraete singled on a soft liner into right field. Tiana Casas was hit by a pitch and then Fox changed the game with one swing.

“That’s Katie,” Alonzo said. “She has been feast or famine, but that’s how it is with power hitters sometimes. We just try to get her to think about hitting the ball hard. I don't think she is trying to hit home runs. She isn’t going to see pitches down the middle of the plate so she is going to have to adjust. I thought she did a great job of that today.”

Fox got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a homer over the left-field wall — almost in the same spot as the grand slam — to put UT up 2-0 after one.

But that was one of the only things to go right for the Panthers until the bottom of the seventh. The Blue Devils turned a leadoff walk into a run in the top of the second and added two more runs in the third after UT committed two errors.

Quincy (5-14, 2-9 WB6) tacked on three runs in the fifth with two singles, a double and a triple. The inning forced Pena out of the circle.

The Blue Devils’ Brynn Krutmeier set down eight straight and finished with nine strikeouts, but it all came apart in the seventh.

In the eighth, Verstraete allowed a leadoff walk and Pena came back in to pitch. A passed ball put the runner on second with no outs. The runner advanced to third on a groundout, but Pena got out of the inning with a pop-out and groundout to keep the Blue Devils off the board.

“(Kaylie) has to be our warrior,” Alonzo said. “The kids rely on her and the staff relies on her. She has a lot of pressure because she basically has to do it all. We knew she would come in and throw strikes and we would be able to play defense behind her.”

The end of the game encapsulated the wild game in one play. Evalena Harker hit a slow roller to third, and looked like she would have beat out the throw, but the ball sailed over the first baseman and Harker advanced to second.

Quincy tried to make a play at second, but the throw sailed again and found its way into left field. The left fielder dove trying to stop the ball, but it got past her and Alonzo waived Harker around third for the winning run. The throw home was slow and off target and Harker crossed the plate on her feet. She was greeted by her teammates in a huge celebration.

“We told them to keep battling,” Alonzo said. “We told them to keep competing because you never what is going to happen. You want to make the most out of everything, and they did.”

At 4-3 in league play, only Rock Island has fewer losses in the WB6.

“We can’t ask for more than that,” Alonzo said. “That’s what we tell them, that conference is important. Today was about competing on every pitch and we did that at the end. It was good to see.”

