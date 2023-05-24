United Township High School's softball team woke up in a big way offensively against Moline on Wednesday.

After trailing by four runs early, UT went on to score 13 unanswered and pounded out eight extra base hits in a 13-4 win to advance to Friday’s Class 4A UT regional final against Pekin.

Samantha Verstraete settled in to pitch a complete game for the fourth-seeded Panthers (21-14), which bounced back against the fifth-seeded Maroons (15-17) after dropping two one-run games to Moline in the regular season.

The Panthers produced throughout the lineup and took advantage of numerous errors and defensive miscues in the win.

“I just think everyone had each other’s back,” UT leadoff hitter Kaylie Pena said. “They came to play today.”

Moline struck first on a two-run error in the second inning. In the third, Alaina Diaz launched a two-run home run that made it 4-0. The Maroons, however, would not cross home again against Verstraete.

“I told them, 'we can come back,'” Pena said. “It just takes whatever you put your mind to, we can do it.”

UT would not have a scoreless frame from that point forward as eight different Panthers combined for 13 hits in the comeback win.

In the bottom of the third, Verstraete drove in a run and Chloe Ledford and Marilyn Boyer stole home to make it 4-3. Tiana Casas hit her first of two home runs to tie it up and Ledford went deep two batters later to give UT a lead it would not surrender.

The Panthers erupted for six more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth as Verstraete was able to finish it out in the circle.

Alayna Lopez-Hernandez had a highlight pinch hit at-bat in the fifth, battling through eight pitches before hitting a two-run single to make it 8-4. UT scored six runs with two outs in the frame and led 11-4 through five.

Verstraete, a sophomore, pitched her first postseason win after scattering 10 hits and one walk, striking out three and allowing three earned runs. She also had two hits and an RBI.

She was confident the team would pick itself up after trailing early.

“We put the pressure on them,” Verstraete said.

UT coach John Alonzo said the team put itself in a tough spot with errors of its own early on.

“Once we regrouped and told them, hey, it’s early … we’ve got a lot of game left,” he said. “The momentum kind of swung a little bit.”

The young team without a senior may have dealt with some nerves to open the postseason, but the bats helped erase the mistakes. Playing at home also provided motivation.

“When you’re on your field as a host, you don’t want to go out in the first round,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to play for on Friday.”

The Panthers have not won a regional title since 2016.

UT gets another shot at Pekin (18-5), which it lost to 13-1 over two months ago.

“We definitely have to hit like we’ve been and make less errors,” Verstraete said of Friday’s rematch. “But I know that we’ve grown so much from our second game to now.”

“I think the mindset is probably revenge, just like we were thinking today,” Pena added. “I think that we have a good chance Friday.”

Moline coach Jordan Wages said the team’s defensive miscues were uncharacteristic after playing solid defense the last month. Balls were dropped, throws went high, and pop flys found ground in front of converging defenders.

“Today, we just didn’t have it,” she said. “It snowballed error after error, a couple easy outs that we should have had that just weren’t easy for us today.”

Kayley Reynolds took the loss after being on the hook for six runs (four earned) through four innings. UT scored five unearned runs in the game against three different pitchers.

Wages said UT made adjustments against Reynolds in their third time seeing her in the lopsided game.

Wages said the year was “inconsistent” in her first season at the helm. The team will graduate a number of talented seniors.

“Definitely a learning experience for the new coaches and me,” she said. “But we told the girls after the game, this is not the standard that we’re setting. This is just a step to where we want to be. The ceiling is high for us so we’re hoping to build on that and get after it in the offseason and come back strong next year.”