Versatile, athletic Moss sets table for Muskies' offense

MUSCATINE — Every successful softball team needs a table setter. Rylie Moss has filled that role to perfection for Muscatine this summer.
The Muscatine junior finished the regular season as Iowa’s leader in batting average across all classes with a .676 mark. Algona senior Kameryn Etherington and Louisa-Muscatine junior Kylee Sanders finished second behind Moss at .667.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have believed (that was a possibility)," said Moss, who has 46 hits in 68 at-bats. “I’m proud of the season I’ve had, but I just try to take it one at-bat at a time and just think about what I can do for my team to generate runs.”
She also ranks atop the state’s leaderboard in triples with six and is sixth state-wide in on-base percentage at .692.
Outside the batter’s box, Moss is 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts and hasn’t committed an error in centerfield.
“Rylie is fast. She covers a lot of area out there and is the leader out there," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "She does a great job as far as communicating with our fielders and she gets to a lot of balls that most outfielders wouldn’t.”
Whether it’s an extra-base hit, a walk and swipe of second, or advancing if the catcher’s toss back to the pitcher after a pitch gets a little too lackadaisical, Moss being in scoring position has had a trickle-down effect on the lineup.
“We run bases pretty much every single day at the end of practice,” Moss said. “It’s a big, important part of the game. If you can’t run the bases, you can’t score. I really focus on trying to get a good jump, those first couple steps are really important … and I just try to be aggressive and take extra bases when I can.”
Aggressiveness is something that is certainly not in short supply with Moss.
“Rylie is aggressive,” Hopkins said. “She’s aggressive at everything she does … that’s just who she is. She’s a competitor and she goes as hard as she can all the time.”
Moss has struck out only once this season. It was during the Muskies’ split against Assumption on July 6. While it’s noteworthy for Moss because of the strikeout, for a lot of other prep players, it would have been a career day as Moss ended the two-game set going 6-for-9 with two triples and two runs scored.
As a sophomore, Moss hit .468 and was a Class 5A all-state selection. That was even a slight dip from her freshman batting average of .484, but with her second season came a much more pronounced role on the team as well as additional attention from opposing pitchers.
This season, teams have tried various defensive alignments against her, but she’s remained one of the state’s toughest outs through it all.
“If you play back, she can go soft. If you play close, she can hard-slap and drive the ball to the fence,” Hopkins said. “(Rylie) has so many options and weapons in her offensive arsenal that there’s nothing you can do to really shut her down.”
There is a bit of a give-and-take.
If Moss gets on first, junior Olivia Harmon is often asked to take the first pitch in order to give Moss a chance to steal second, meaning Harmon falls behind in the count. But Muscatine’s No. 2 hitter has excelled in the spot, hitting .433 with a .528 on-base percentage.
“There are times where Olivia gets behind in the count, but she’s a competitor and does a great job in that second spot,” Hopkins said.
And with senior Rylee Blake and junior Kaylynn Salyars behind Harmon, there’s plenty of pop, protection and production at the top of the Muskie lineup. Harmon, Blake and Salyars have a combined for 68 RBIs this season.
“We’ve got good kids behind (Rylie), it’s important to have a good leadoff like that and build some positive momentum,” Hopkins said. “They get our offense going and generate a lot of runs for us.”
The bottom of the lineup also has created some run-producing opportunities for Moss. She's fifth on the team with 11 RBIs.
After the Muskies clinched the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 14-2 mark, this season couldn’t have gone much better for Moss or the team. The Muskies finished the regular season ranked eighth in 5A.
Muscatine opens the regional tournament Saturday night at home against Linn-Mar.
The doubleheader sweep of Davenport North that clinched the MAC included an eight-run seventh inning to tie it at 11 before Muscatine won it in the 10th.
“I was so proud of our fight,” Moss said. “This season has gone super well. I’m very proud of (our team). We’re younger than we were last year, which can lead to some mistakes with not having as much experience, but we’ve handled it really well.”
