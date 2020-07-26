Veteran Rebels ready to embrace state tournament stage

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — When Northeast’s softball team steps on the field Tuesday morning at the Rogers Sports Complex, it will be an entirely new experience for every player on its roster.
Still, don’t expect coach Travis Eversmeyer’s team to be intimidated or wide-eyed by the surroundings or the magnitude of the game.
The fourth-ranked Rebels (19-2) don’t have state tournament experience, but seven of their nine starters have been in the lineup for at least three years.
“It takes a lot of the uneasiness off,” said Eversmeyer, whose squad plays No. 6 Central Springs in a Class 2A quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. “We haven’t been to the big stage, but we’ve played a lot of softball in our lineup.
"They’re really loose and having fun. I don’t think there will be any sticker shock."
Catcher Bree Mangelsen is a five-year starter with more than 200 career hits. She has been calling pitches for Northeast’s staff since eighth grade.
Outfielders Neveah Hildebrandt and Makenna McDonald have been in the lineup for four years as have shortstop Alexis Ehlers and third baseman Valerie Spooner.
That’s a lot of games, at-bats and being exposed to pressure-packed moments.
“We’ve been through a lot of different situations,” Mangelsen said. “A lot of us play travel ball during the offseason, so we know how to compete at a high level.”
Most of Northeast’s players come through the Clinton Comettes program, which was created by Diana Parson. They learn the fundamentals, play weekend tournaments and are prepared to contribute at the varsity level in many cases by the time they're in eighth grade.
Northeast’s top pitcher, Madison Kluever, is an eighth-grader. Mangelsen, Hildebrandt and Ehlers each registered more than 100 varsity at-bats before entering their freshman year.
“We’ve had a ton of games under our belt already by the time we get to high school,” Spooner said. “If you want to be good, you have to play travel ball. These girls have been willing to put in the extra work.”
Eversmeyer had a similar group several years ago with Aleenah Marcucci, Kelsey Carder, Cassidy Dondiego and Megan Crockett.
“This group is the next wave,” he said. “We had some girls who didn’t necessarily want to wait their turn, so it opened the door for these girls when they were young and they took advantage.”
Eversmeyer knew Mangelsen could contribute in the opening week of practice her eighth-grade season. The team hit 16 home runs in one of the first days of batting practice. Four came from Mangelsen, who will continue her softball career at Coe College this next year.
Mangelsen started as a middle infielder, but moved behind the plate when her 10-and-under team needed a catcher.
“I was really bad at it,” she said. “I remember in 10U my mom had to get me a pad for my forearm because I couldn’t catch the ball. Everything would hit (the forearm).
“There was no hope for me then, but I didn’t like looking bad and my competitiveness just drove me. I told myself it was unacceptable.”
When Baylie Parson graduated following the 2015 season, Mangelsen immediately stepped in as the catcher for a state-ranked team and called pitches for junior Alyssa Livesay. The Rebels made the regional final that season.
“It was with the idea by now she’d be really good at it,” Eversmeyer said. “We like developing that catcher into a leadership role. We had all the faith in the world she could handle the pitching staff.”
Even with a veteran team, Eversmeyer believes this has a chance to be more than one-time thing for the Rebels. Hildebrandt, Ehlers, Spooner and Kluever are all back next year. He had a strong junior varsity team and about a dozen soon-to-be eighth graders who have plenty of travel ball experience.
“We’re fully expecting to be extremely competitive for the next five to six years with the pitching we have and what we have coming,” Eversmeyer stated.
First, the Rebels don't want to settle for just a state appearance. They want to prove their worth.
“We just need to be who we are and don’t be bigger than who we are and don’t sink down to anyone lower than us,” Spooner said. “If we do what we preach, we’ll be fine.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!