Veteran Rebels ready to embrace state tournament stage

“I was really bad at it,” she said. “I remember in 10U my mom had to get me a pad for my forearm because I couldn’t catch the ball. Everything would hit (the forearm).

“There was no hope for me then, but I didn’t like looking bad and my competitiveness just drove me. I told myself it was unacceptable.”

When Baylie Parson graduated following the 2015 season, Mangelsen immediately stepped in as the catcher for a state-ranked team and called pitches for junior Alyssa Livesay. The Rebels made the regional final that season.

“It was with the idea by now she’d be really good at it,” Eversmeyer said. “We like developing that catcher into a leadership role. We had all the faith in the world she could handle the pitching staff.”

Even with a veteran team, Eversmeyer believes this has a chance to be more than one-time thing for the Rebels. Hildebrandt, Ehlers, Spooner and Kluever are all back next year. He had a strong junior varsity team and about a dozen soon-to-be eighth graders who have plenty of travel ball experience.

“We’re fully expecting to be extremely competitive for the next five to six years with the pitching we have and what we have coming,” Eversmeyer stated.