During her four-year varsity softball career at Moline High School, Jordan Wages was a key player in one of the program's finest eras.

Then known as Jordan de los Reyes, she was a part of four Illinois Class 4A regional championship teams, three sectional winners and three state qualifiers.

In her first three years with the Maroons, Wages helped them to third-place finishes in 2010 and '12 and a 4A state championship in '11, the last state title for Moline to date.

Now preparing for her first postseason as head coach at her alma mater, the 2013 graduate is hoping this week is the start of lifting the Maroons back to playoff prominence.

"When I played here, and with the teams before that, Moline was such a softball dynasty," she said. "I feel like that in the last 10 years, we haven't gone away from that, but I want to get us back to where we contend for state every year."

Since Wages graduated, Moline has won regional titles in 2014, '17 and '19, with the latter squad winning the Maroons' last sectional championship. However, it has lost its playoff opener the last two years.

Entering this week's 4A United Township regional, the fifth-seeded Maroons (16-15) are playing some of their best softball after a bumpy start to Wages' debut campaign.

Winning nine of its final 13 games down the stretch, Moline finished strong in the Western Big 6 with a 10-4 record. In their conference finale, the Maroons edged United Township 6-5 to secure third place in the conference behind first-time Big 6 champion Geneseo and runner-up Sterling.

"The regular season as a whole was very inconsistent for us, but we had a good ending," said Wages. "We told the girls we need to be at our best by the time regionals roll around."

A 2-1 record last weekend at the Super Duals tournament in Geneseo gave the Maroons an additional boost for this week's regional round.

"We had a great weekend in Geneseo," said Wages. "I think we're as prepared as we can be for this week."

Awaiting the Maroons in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. regional opener at the UTHS diamond in East Moline will be none other than the host Panthers (20-14). It will be the teams' third meeting, with Moline winning twice in Big 6 play.

"Both times it was by one run, and both times we won it in the seventh inning," Wages said. "We know it's going to be a good battle. UT is a great team, very similar to us. We're looking forward to that battle on Wednesday."

Regardless of how her first postseason plays out, Wages feels like Moline's strong regular-season finish after being 7-11 at one point is laying the foundation for what she hopes is another golden era.

"With our senior group and junior class, they've set the tone and laid the groundwork for years to come," she said. "It's a great group of girls. For my first year, I couldn't have asked for a better group, and I'm very proud of what they've been able to accomplish."