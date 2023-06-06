ELDRIDGE — Tuesday's nonconference softball matchup here was a little more than a meeting of Iowa state-ranked clubs.

Both North Scott (ranked seventh in Class 4A) and visiting Northeast (ninth in 2A) were looking to shake off rough Monday evening losses in their respective conferences.

After the Rebels tied the game on Leah Mangelsen's sixth-inning solo home run, the Lancers had the final word as senior third baseman Khylie Wainwright's walk-off double scored Abby Rouse for a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Wainwright went 2-for-3 and drove in both runs for the Lancers (8-4), who got back on track after being swept by Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Davenport Assumption the night before.

"I hadn't been hitting good the last couple of days," she said. "I worked with my hitting coach today, and it felt good to get a couple of hits and both RBIs."

After Northeast (6-6) left a pair of runners on in the top of the seventh, North Scott had a chance for a thrilling victory.

Rouse singled off the Rebels' junior ace Madison Kluever to open the home half of the seventh, then was bunted into scoring position by Rylie Robertson.

"We worked on this in practice; we do these kind of situations all the time," said Rouse, who along with Wainwright and Sydney Skarich also went 2-for-3. "Coach (Holly Hoelting) tells us to be confident and go up there with a smile, so I knew I could do it."

That set the stage for Wainwright, who doubled to the right-center field gap to enable pinch-runner Natalie Naber to score the winning run standing up.

"Starting in front of me, Abby did a great job with her hit," Wainwright said. "I just had to stay calm. I think our mindset, as always, was to find a way to get it done."

While the win was a nice pick-me-up for the Lancers, it was another tough break for the Rebels.

Playing West Liberty in a River Valley Conference crossover game on Monday, Northeast had built a six-run lead, only to see the Comets rally for an 8-6 win. In Tuesday's loss, the Rebels left runners in scoring position in four out of seven innings.

"We knew they were a good team," said Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer. "It came down to execution."

Eversmeyer was pleased with the efforts of Kluever (4-2), who allowed six hits, all coming to the aforementioned North Scott trio of Rouse, Skarich and Wainwright. She issued no walks and had three strikeouts.

"Our pitcher beat up the strike zone, and gave us a chance to win," he said. "We melted down on Monday, but I'm happy with our effort tonight. We replaced five or six starters and have no seniors. Once we (get) it rolling, we're going to be all right."

North Scott struck first in the bottom of the second when Rouse singled with one out and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Wainwright then came through with a two-out single to put the hosts up 1-0.

Senior hurler Maddy McDermott (5-2) made that lead stand up until Mangelsen's two-out shot over the center field fence tied the game in the top of the sixth. She tossed a four-hitter with a walk and eight strikeouts.

The Rebels had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh as Piper Isbell rapped a lead-off single and Jordan Tegeler worked a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, but McDermott struck out Bailee Petry to put out the fire.

In the opening inning, Northeast looked poised to strike first when Kluever belted a one-out double and courtesy runner Tegeler took third on a wild pitch. In a sign of things to come, McDermott was able to shut down that threat.

"I knew I had to shake it (Mangelsen's homer) and get back to pitching and letting the defense do their work," she said. "I trust my defense a lot — more than anything in the world. We knew we had to bounce back after Monday, and we did a good job of flushing those two games."

